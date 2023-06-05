Jenson Button's wife Brittny reveals 'undeniable chemistry' amid F1 star's divorce

Before marrying Brittny Ward, Jenson Button, 43, wed Jessica Michibata but their seven-year relationship came to an end in December 2015.

Shortly afterwards, the Formula1 star met his second wife Brittny, 33, and the couple have opened up about their "undeniable chemistry."

"We sort of had this chemistry right away. It was undeniable and just so easy," she told The Times. "Jenson was in a divorce situation - not the best timing, but you can't always pick the moment. I think he liked my dry, sarcastic sense of humour." He also had nothing but loving words for his wife, whom he knew very quickly was 'the one'.

How did Jenson Button meet his second wife Brittny?

© Getty Brittny Ward and Jenson Button met in 2016

Jenson and Brittny were introduced by mutual friends in Los Angeles in 2016, and she admitted that she initially did not know who he was. "I had no idea what he did for a living or even what Formula 1 was; I think it was kind of refreshing, the fact I had no idea who he was made it different for him. He could just be himself and not have to worry," she told HELLO!.

The couple waited a month to go on their first date, but after just three dates, they were invested in the relationship. "It was always very natural and easy. We fell in love very, very quickly and after the third date we just knew this was it and this was the person we wanted to be with," Brittny added.

When did Jenson Button get married?

Jenson and Brittny finally got married in 2022 in Palm Desert, California after delaying their wedding several times.

The British-born racing driver proposed during a weekend in Malibu in June 2018 to celebrate her birthday. "We had talked about getting married one day but I definitely wasn’t expecting him to propose on that day. We were having a few drinks overlooking the ocean. I never take pictures but for some reason, I wanted to right at that moment and I didn’t realise he was getting ready to propose.

"He was really nervous and told me to put my phone down and then he went down on two knees and asked me to marry him. I was very, very shocked, it was totally unexpected," Brittny explained.

They initially planned to tie the knot in Italy on 6 July 2019, but Brittny fell pregnant with their eldest child, Hendrix. They are also now parents to daughter Lenny, two.

The coronavirus pandemic scuppered their second wedding, which was thought to be planned for the summer of 2020.

© Getty Jenson Button was previously married to Jessica Michibata for one year

Jenson was previously engaged to Louise Griffiths but they split in 2005 after five years. He then began his relationship with his ex-wife Jessica in 2009, and they got married in 2014. However, they split after just one year of marriage in 2015.

