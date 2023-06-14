Kevin Costner reveals ex Christine Baumgartner refuses to vacate marital home amid messy divorce drama

Kevin Costner has taken legal action to request that his estranged wife, Christine Baumgartner, vacate his residence in accordance with their prenuptial agreement.

The 68-year-old Dances With Wolves star invoked the terms of their prenup, asserting that Baumgartner had a 30-day period, following her divorce filing on May 1, to move out of the property he solely owns. According to TMZ, the Oscar-winning actor filed legal documents urging the court to enforce this provision.

Kevin alleged that Christine’s decision to remain in the house is an attempt to influence him into meeting her various financial demands subsequent to their separation. He emphasized that he had already provided her with $1.45 million, as stipulated in the prenup, which should afford her ample resources to secure alternative housing.

The renowned actor, who shares three children - Cayden, 16, Hayes, 14, and Grace, 13 - with Baumgartner, expressed his willingness to explore additional financial arrangements to facilitate her departure from the premises.

Court documents reveal that Kevin is open to contributing $30,000 per month for a rental house, in accordance with his child support obligations, and is prepared to advance an additional $10,000 to cover her moving costs.

Kevin emphasized his sole ownership of the three family homes, and he underlined that their prenuptial agreement, established when they wed in 2004, clearly outlined in Christine’s obligation to vacate the properties and take possession of her belongings in the event of a divorce.

The former model and handbag designer filed for divorce from Kevin Costner on May 1, signaling the end of their relationship that began in 1998 and culminated in their wedding at his Colorado ranch in 2004.

Arnold Robinson, Kevin's representative, released a statement following the announcement of the split, expressing sadness and acknowledging that circumstances beyond Costner's control had led to his involvement in the dissolution of the marriage.

Reports surfaced that while he was not entirely caught off guard by the divorce filing, the news came as an unpleasant surprise. The reports also claimed that the couple's demanding schedules had strained their relationship, as Christina longed for more quality family time at their Santa Barbara home, while Kevin's work commitments often took him away. His involvement in filming the project Horizon, which has consumed him since last year, reportedly contributed to their difficulties.

In addition to his children with Christine, Kevin is also a father to daughters Annie, 39, and Lily, 36, and son Joe, 35, from his previous marriage to Cindy Silva, as well as son Liam, 27, from a past relationship with Bridget Rooney.

