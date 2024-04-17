Kelly Clarkson's ex-husband Brandon Blackstock has broken his silence over their ongoing legal battle.

The 47-year-old has responded to his ex-wife's latest lawsuit in which she claims he should pay her more than the $2.6 million a California labor commissioner ruled he owed for securing deals he wasn't legally allowed to as her manager from 2017 to 2020.

The original lawsuit targeted both Brandon and his father Narvel Blackstock's company, Starstruck Entertainment, claiming it acted as an "unlicensed talent agency", orchestrating business deals on Kelly's behalf.

Last month, Kelly filed a new lawsuit, claiming he was violating state labor laws since 2007 when she entered into an oral agreement with the company, so she should be awarded more money.

However, on Monday, Brandon filed documents to dismiss her latest claim and ask for the lawsuit to be thrown out.

According to court documents obtained by People, Brandon and Starstruck Entertainment deny "each and every allegation" raised by Kelly.

The filing claims that Kelly's new lawsuit should be dismissed because the November 2023 ruling made by the labor commissioner "is binding on Clarkson".

It alleges that she did not "file a notice of appeal within 10 days" of the ruling which awarded her $2,641,374 to request more money. It also claims that her new filing is outside the right jurisdiction to file a separate lawsuit now.

Furthermore, Brandon claims that the $2.6 million has already been paid into his and Kelly's community estate, so if she is awarded more their fees should be reduced as a result.

The documents also state: "[Clarkson's] Complaint fails to state facts sufficient to constitute a cause of action against Starstruck and is, therefore, barred for failure to state a claim upon which relief can be granted."

In the November 2023 ruling, Brandon and Starstruck Entertainment were found to have violated California's Talent Agencies Act, which stipulates that managers can only finalize employment contracts for their clients if they do so with a licensed agent.

In her March lawsuit, Kelly alleged that Brandon and Starstruck took fees in return for securing contracts with the Billboard Music Awards, The Kelly Clarkson Show, Norwegian Cruise Line, The Voice, and Wayfair.

In the filing, the singer asked for a "full and complete accounting from Starstruck of all monies received by Starstruck, directly or indirectly, in connection with any and all contracts, employment, or engagements pertaining in any way to the personal services of [Clarkson]."

This includes commissions, fees, profits, advances, and producing fees.

Following her filing last month, Brandon's attorney Bryan Freedman, stated to Rolling Stone: "It is morally, ethically, and legally wrong to attempt to get monies back from your ex-husband who not only helped her as her manager but who used those earnings on their children and Kelly and Brandon’s lifestyle during the marriage."

This legal skirmish was preceded by a lawsuit from Starstruck against Kelly in 2020, claiming $1.4 million in unpaid commissions for her work on The Voice and The Kelly Clarkson Show.

The former couple married in October 2013. She filed for divorce on June 4, 2020, citing irreconcilable differences. They share two children, daughter River, nine, and son Remy, eight.

