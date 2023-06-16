I plan weddings for stressed brides every day - here's what I've learnt

Many have dreamt about their wedding from an early age, practising walking down the aisle with a handpicked garden daisy bouquet and gazing in wonder through wedding dress shop windows. Little did we know the roller-coaster of emotions that come with planning a wedding.

If your wedding day is rapidly approaching, you’re inevitably starting to feel excited and a little stressed and overwhelmed.

A Zola survey of 500 engaged or newlywed couples revealed a whopping 96 per cent found it nerve-wracking. Some common stress inducers include unwanted wedding guests, bridesmaids complaining about dresses, family politics and bad weather – to name just a few. Not to mention that you're expected to plan the biggest day of your life while also juggling your job, family and social life.

UK Alliance of Wedding Planners (UKAWP) Elite member Mary Briscoe from Weddings By Mary witnesses these problems on a daily basis, so if there's anyone that knows how to ease your pre-wedding nerves, it's her. She's revealed five things you need to remember as you prepare to walk down the aisle...

Make a list to get some perspective

"Writing things down can be a huge benefit as more often than not we just worry that we’ll forget things. By jotting things down and making a list we can plan more precisely.

"Why not keep a handbag-sized notebook at the ready or equally leave a notepad and pen on your bedside table for those midnight musings and random thoughts? Or use the note section on your phone to create a checklist, and each time you complete a task you can visually see it ticked off.

"By creating your list, you’ll realise you’ve achieved more than you thought!" Mary said.

Identify any concerns and talk them through

"Don’t let any worries fester. Chatting things through and acting upon them will instantly reduce your stress and anxiety level. It can be all too easy to overthink things!

Money is always a big stress enducer

"Whatever your wedding budget; keep track of it. Compile a budget schedule to help you keep an eye on your wedding finances – a simple Excel spreadsheet will suffice.

"List all the wedding suppliers you’ve booked and the agreed fee, note the amounts paid and when, and include any interim payments as well as when the final payment is due. Keeping on top of your wedding finances will certainly ease your stress levels."

Look ahead with positivity

"Your wedding day and your future together are going to be epic! Start envisioning this and the fact that you will be surrounded by your loved ones.

"It's easy to get bogged down with the admin and preparations, but it's important to take a step back to really appreciate the once-in-a-lifetime process."

Let go of the things you have no control over

"No matter how well-prepared you are for your wedding day, you can't guarantee every detail will go to plan – take the weather or your guests' transport, for example.

"The most you can do is have a backup plan for the weather, like a marquee if you're in an outdoor setting. And if you’ve told your guests that they need to book a taxi at the end of the night, then the ball is well and truly in their court."

Take time out

"If your budget can stretch to a weekend away, take the time to relax and recharge together ahead of your big day. Or agree to have a wedding-free day, with just the two of you doing something you enjoy together.

"The most important thing to remember is that you are getting married. Making a lifelong commitment to each other surrounded by your family and friends. The two of you," she concluded.

