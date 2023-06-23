Adam Sandler's romantic tribute to wife for 20th Anniversary

Comedy legend Adam Sandler warmed hearts recently with a touching tribute to his wife, Jackie Sandler, on the occasion of their 20th wedding anniversary.

Sharing a heartfelt snapshot from their 2003 nuptials, the Happy Gilmore actor poured his heart out in the caption, evoking an aura of timeless romance.

The photo, a tender memento from their wedding day, captures the couple holding hands; Jackie is facing the camera in an understated white gown while Adam is lovingly gazing at his bride. "Happy 20th my sweet Jackie!," wrote the actor. "Your 'I do' was the best gift of my life."

The 56-year-old doting father, who shares his life with daughters Sadie, 16, and Sunny, 14, further elaborated on his love for Jackie. "My heart has been yours since the first second I saw you, and I love and appreciate your devoted soul more and more each day. Us. The kids. Let's keep going and going, babe."

He signed off his post with a promise of unending affection, saying, "Lots of love to give you. Always."

Adam and Jackie are often spotted together gracing red carpets and high-profile events, their unity reflecting the strength and bond of their relationship.

Their mutual respect and love were prominently on display when Adam was honored with the prestigious Mark Twain Prize for American Humor on March 19th. Jackie, standing proudly by her husband's side, was also part of the celebration.

© Amy Sussman (L-R) Jackie Sandler and Adam Sandler attend the 29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards

In her heartfelt speech at the event, Jackie recounted their love story, declaring it was "love at first sight" for her, as reported by The Washington Post. But, she added, she wanted to "celebrate the real Adam."

"The Pepto Bismol-chugging...air conditioning-blasting...backyard-peeing...disrupter. And, yes, he's just as funny in real life as he is in the movies," she said, painting a charming and endearing picture of the man behind the celebrity persona.

Her speech didn't stop there. With a dash of humor and a wink towards the curious audience, she added, "And he's just as good in bed as you've all imagined for so long. Adam, whether you're awake or not, it's always fantastic."

© Taylor Hill Jackie Sandler and Adam Sandler attend the 2023 Mark Twain Prize for American Humor

The Sandler family has been busy marking momentous occasions of late. Last year, they celebrated Sunny's Bat Mitzvah, a significant event in Jewish tradition.

Held at the prestigious Hillcrest Country Club in Los Angeles in May 2022, the celebration was vibrant with a candy-themed décor. The venue was festooned with rainbow-colored balloons, signs reading "Sunny's Pop Rocks," and a large screen showcasing a video of rainbow gummy bears.

© Steve Granitz Jackie Sandler, Adam Sandler arrives at the Los Angeles Premiere Of Netflix's "Murder Mystery 2" \

A host of celebrity guests, including Taylor Lautner, Jennifer Aniston, and Victor and Libby Boyce, parents of the late Cameron Boyce who starred alongside Adam in the 'Grown Ups' franchise, graced the occasion.

Victor and Libby Boyce, cherishing the memory of their late son, shared a heartening selfie with Cameron's former 'Jessie' castmates, including Peyton List, Karan Brar, Spencer List, and Sophie Reynolds. Victor shared the joyous moment on Instagram with the caption: "Good times! Sunny Sandler's Bat Mitzvah."