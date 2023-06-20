Everything Kim Cattrall has said about her 14-year age gap romance

Kim Cattrall is world famous for her role as confident 'try-sexual' Samantha Jones from HBO's Sex and the City, but what is there to know about the Hollywood icon's real life romances? It turns out the 66-year-old has happily settled outside of the limelight with her boyfriend of six years Russell Thomas.

Kim and Russell share a 14-year age gap which has caught some attention over the years, but the British-Canadian actress' past comments on her character's dating lives suggest the private couple are not in the least bit bothered by this difference. In 2012, the then 53-year-old starred in Noel Coward's Private Lives alongside Succession's Matthew Macfadyen, who is 18 years younger than her.

© Getty Images Kim has described her and Russell's relationship as "easy"

Speaking about the age gap present in that play, the actress who will soon be reprising her role as Samantha in And Just Like That season two told the Evening Standard she had no issue with the pairing. "At a certain age, people merge, don't they?" she said, continuing: "I don't think in those terms any more. Maybe I've lived longer and done more things, but I don't see a difference on stage."

What has Kim Cattrall said about her boyfriend Russell Thomas?

Speaking on The New York Times' Modern Love podcast in June 2023, the actress seemed to echo this idea that people merge when in relationships after a certain age. Kim gushed about how "easy" she finds her and Russell's relationship while also explaining: "I'm very comfortable around him."

© Getty Images The couple attending the premiere of Peacock's Queer As Folk in 2022

"He's a firecracker," she continued: "He's got a wicked sense of humor, and he's easy on the eyes!" Explaining how she and Russell moved in together during the Covid-19 pandemic, Kim told People: "He came out to Vancouver. It was very brave of him because we didn't really know each other other than having a few meals together. But he came and we got along great, and we've been together ever since!"

© Getty Images Russell Thomas and Kim Cattrall in London in 2018

Kim met her boyfriend in London, where he was working for the BBC. "We liked each other," she told Glamour in 2018. "He followed me and I followed him on Twitter, he direct messaged me. It was very, very modern [and] it's just been very easy," she said, before adding sweetly that Russell is "a great guy." But despite the pair's excellent connection, Kim and Russell kept things long-distance until the pandemic pushed them to move in together.

Returning to her most recent interview with The New York Times, the Mannequin actress who has been married three times opened up about how she and her current partner have developed a "meaningful" relationship through working on their romance. "It's hard work. It's not easy," she warned. "People feel that it's something that happens, and you're lucky," she said, but then explained that with time she's realised that it's only when you meet someone that the work begins.

© Kim Cattrall on Instagram The pair are private about their relationship, but Kim does sometimes take to social media to share insights into their time together, such as this Valentine's Day post

However, she then clarified: "But it's not a negative kind of work. This is good work. This is meaningful for your life." Kim continued: "For me, I am less romantic about it or sensual about it," before she explained that her plan is now to just keep working with her partner to "push and progress and ask and reveal for as long as you're alive."