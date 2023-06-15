Jeff Bezos' fiancée Lauren Sanchez looks so different in throwback photos before meeting billionaire

The TV host is set to marry the Amazon founder after he proposed last month

Lauren Sanchez will soon become Mrs. Bezos and she'll no doubt make a stunning bride. The 53-year-old news anchor, TV host and entertainment reporter is excitedly planning her nuptials to Amazon founder, Jeff Bezos, and a walk down memory lane shows just how much she's changed over the years.

The always stunning star still has her raven locks and her tresses have barely changed over the years. However, when it comes to her physique, Lauren appears to have been working out harder than ever.

New photos from her recent vacation with Jeff show her sporting a seriously toned figure suggesting she's focused on her time at the gym in preparation for her big day.

© Getty Images Lauren looked incredibly glamorous during a recent red carpet with Jeff

The Emmy award-winning journalist has been open about her passion for staying in shape and she and Jeff work hard with their trainer, Wes Okerson, who puts them through their paces on a regular basis.

Lauren also appears to have enhanced some of her features over the years - and Jeff looks to be a big fan.

© Getty Lauren in 2003 at the Hollywood Homicide premiere

The couple are still basking in the joy of their recent engagement, and the pair looked loved-up as they stepped out together in Portofino, on the Italian Riviera, this week.

DISCOVER: Jeff Bezos prepares jaw-dropping prenup to protect his $138 billion fortune

She put her toned abs on full display as she walked hand-in-hand with her billionaire husband-to-be, who had opted for a casual look in a grey T-shirt and baggy pants as they headed for a nearby boat.

© Getty Lauren and Jeff are engaged to be married

They've been vacationing on his $500 million superyacht and made a grand entrance, arriving in style via helicopter on the Koru's remarkable $75 million support vessel, complete with a helipad.

Lauren's three children accompanied them on the outing. Among them is her 22-year-old son, Nikko Gonzales, from her previous marriage to former NFL star Tony Gonzales.

© Jeffrey Mayer Lauren with her children in 2008

She also has two younger children, Evan Whitesell, 17, and Eleanor Whitesell, 15, from her previous marriage to Patrick Whitesell, the executive chairman of Endeavor.

The couple's relationship was initially exposed by the National Enquirer in January 2019, leading to Jeff’s divorce from Mackenzie, his wife of over 25 years. Following the split, Mackenzie became one of the world's richest women due to her substantial stake in Amazon.

© Getty Images Lauren with her ex Patrick Whitesall and their childrenEvan and Ella

Lauren, who was married to Whitesell at the time, had her introduction to Jeff facilitated by her former husband.

The couple officially made their first public appearance together in May 2019, and their relationship has continued to blossom ever since.

Lauren has amassed an impressive net worth of her own and according to celebritynetworth.com, she has a fortune of $30 million. Lauren shot to fame as an entertainment reporter and news anchor.

© SplashNews.com Lauren and Jeff sporting their fit physiques on vacation

She cut her teeth at KTVK-TV in Phoenix before joining the syndicated entertainment show Extra. In 1999 she won an impressive Emmy award for her time at KCOP-TV where was employed as an anchor for UPN 13 News.

In 2005, Lauren hosted the immensely popular dance show, So You Think You Can Dance. She left the show after one season to welcome her son, Evan. Between 2011 and 2017, she starred as a co-host on Fox's Good Day LA.

© Getty Images Lauren Sanchez beams in photo from 2004

Beyond the silver screen, Lauren has starred in a number of feature films such as The Day After Tomorrow, Fight Club and Ted 2.

Lauren has launched her very own production company, Adventure & Fellowship. The company has produced films for Bezos Academy, Bezos Earth Fund, and Blue Origin – Bezos' aerospace company.

Lauren often credits Jeff as being her biggest role model. Speaking to The Wall Street Journal's WSJ Magazine, she explained: "Living with Jeff is like having a master class every day. What he's really taught me a lot about is management. Biggest pieces of advice? I hold a lot of meetings and I would talk first in a meeting, and he goes, "No, no, no. You're the boss. You talk last. You let everyone else talk so that they don't get swayed by your opinion."'

