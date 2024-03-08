Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon have nothing stopping their relationship from moving forward now that she has finalized her divorce from her ex-husband.

The 32-year-old split from The Vampire Diaries star, Paul Wesley, 40, in September 2022 after three years of marriage, and according to court documents, the former couple settled their divorce last month.

Their divorce was listed as "uncontested" and included a note that they "entered into a written agreement regarding their property and their marriage or domestic partnership rights, including support, the original of which is being or has been submitted to the court".

© Alberto E. Rodriguez Paul Wesley and Ines De Ramon split in 2022

In the filing obtained by People, Paul "waived any future spousal or partner support payments," and Ines asked to restore her maiden name.

Paul filed for divorce from Ines in February 2023, citing "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for their breakup. They share no children.

They married in 2019 but announced their split in September 2022, with a rep telling People at the time: "The decision to separate is mutual and occurred five months ago."

Two months after Ines and Paul called it quits, she was linked to Brad after they were spotted together at a concert in November 2022.

© Instagram Ines was linked to Brad shortly after her split from Paul

Although they have not been pictured on the red carpet together, Ines did attend the premiere of Brad's movie, Babylon in December 2022.

They also made a notable appearance at the Santa Barbara International Film Festival last month. In exclusive photos featured in HELLO!, Brad and Ines were laughing and enjoying each other's company as they watched Bradley Cooper accept his Outstanding Performer of the Year Award.

Ines also kept her hand on Brad's thigh for most of the event.

© HELLO! Brad and Ines were pictured together in February 2024

Their relationship appears to be going from strength to strength as they reportedly now live together in Brad's California home – although Ines still maintains her own place.

While Ines is now divorced, Brad has yet to finalize his from ex-wife Angelina Jolie, despite being declared legally single in 2019.

© Getty Brad and Angelina are now legally single

'Brangelina' – as they were affectionately dubbed – married in August 2014 after 10 years together, but Angelina filed for divorce in September 2016. They have been in a bitter battle ever since and have yet to agree on the division of their joint properties.

Brad and Angelina share six children, Maddox, 22, Pax, 20, Zahara, 19, Shiloh, 17, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 15. He was awarded joint custody in May 2021, but the decision was later overturned after Angelina appealed the ruling.

© Getty Images Brad and Angelina are not on good terms

She now has sole custody over their kids, while Brad has visitation of their minor children.

The sparring exes met on the set of 2005's Mr and Mrs Smith and were plagued with accusations of infidelity leading to Brad's divorce from Jennifer Aniston.

© Getty Images Angelina has sole custody of her and Brad's six children

Both actors have maintained that they never took that extra step and kept coy about their relationship till January 2006, when she confirmed they were expecting their first child together, welcoming daughter Shiloh later that year.

Shiloh, Knox, and Vivienne are Brad's biological children with Angelina. They adopted Pax together in 2007, and then he adopted Maddox and Zahara – whom Angelina had adopted in 2002 and 2005, respectively – before their 2014 wedding.

