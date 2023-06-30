Angelina Jolie turns heads as she steps out in elegant black dress with son Pax

Whenever Angelina Jolie graces us with her stylish presence, we can't help but admire her effortless, elegant aesthetic.

The acclaimed actor and director was spotted enjoying the vibrant energy of New York City with her son, Pax Thien Jolie-Pitt on Wednesday.

The stylish pair were recently photographed sauntering through the chic streets of SoHo and Angelina was the epitome of sophistication in a flowing black wrap dress featuring voluminous long sleeves and an in-built belt.

The 48-year-old paired it with elegant black leather pumps and a quilted black leather pouch by the iconic fashion house, Yves Saint Laurent.

© Gotham Pax Jolie Pitt (L) and Angelina Jolie are seen in SoHo

Her look was further enhanced with oversized round brown-and-gold sunglasses, adding a dash of glamour. Keeping her makeup minimal with a glossy brown lipstick, Angelina let her elegant blowout do the talking.

Her 19-year-old son opted for a more relaxed look, sporting a gray button-up shirt layered over a crisp white T-shirt, matched with black jeans and white-and-beige Converse sneakers.

DISCOVER: Angelina Jolie's tattoos and the sweet meanings behind them

READ: Angelina Jolie makes sweet revelation about daughter Shiloh in rare interview

© Gotham Pax Jolie Pitt (L) and Angelina Jolie out and about in NYC

His ensemble was completed with a black trucker hat and stylish round sunglasses. Angelina and Pax have been creating quite a buzz with their frequent outings in the city.

Earlier this week, Jolie wowed onlookers in another chic little black dress. On Monday, the Mr. and Mrs. Smith star stunned in a fashionable white trench coat layered over a black midi dress, perfectly complemented by sheer tights, black pointed-toe pumps, and large black sunglasses.

READ: Brad Pitt reveals if his children will follow in his acting footsteps

READ: Angelina Jolie reveals disadvantage her children face growing up in the spotlight

© Gotham Angelina looks elegant in black dress

Adding a touch of sparkle, she accessorized with small gold hoop earrings and gold rings.

Accompanied by three of her children, Pax, Zahara, 18, and Shiloh, 17, the mom-of-six made a bold statement with her dramatic blonde hair, marking a striking departure from her signature brunette style.

The radical change was a rare treat for fans, who are accustomed to seeing the star stick to her usual hair color.

Embracing her blonde ambition, the Oscar winner looked striking in her perfectly tailored trench coat, stylish black sunglasses, and matching heels.

© Gotham Angelina Jolie with her daughter Zahara

A sleek white crossbody bag completed her ensemble, signaling a potentially new sartorial chapter for the actress.

Amid ongoing legal battles following her split from Brad Pitt, Angelina continues to exude a quiet confidence.

Even as she navigates child custody disputes and disagreements over their shared winery, Château Miraval, the actress remains focused and resilient.

The star's surprising change of hairstyle has piqued curiosity about its motivation. While her transformation isn't related to reprising her character as Maleficent, it could hint at her role in the highly anticipated film Every Note Played.

© Gotham Angelina Jolie is seen in SoHo with her new look

In this forthcoming movie, Angelina portrays a woman who becomes a caregiver for her ex-husband, a piano virtuoso battling ALS.

Despite her high-profile career, Angelina maintains her role as a devoted mother. In a past interview on BBC Radio 4's Women's Hour, she shared her children's diverse interests, especially their love for languages:

The actress attended the event with her son Maddox

"All the kids are learning different languages. I asked them what languages they wanted to learn and Shi is learning Khmai, which is a Cambodian language, Pax is focusing on Vietnamese, Mad has taken to German and Russian, Z is speaking French, Vivienne really wanted to learn Arabic, and Knox is learning sign language."