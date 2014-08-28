Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie marry in France

It's official – Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie have married. The couple, who got engaged in April 2012, tied the knot in France on Saturday.



A spokesperson for the newlyweds has confirmed the happy news.







CLICK ON PHOTOS TO ENLARGE

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie are husband and wife





On Friday, Brad, 50, and Angelina, 39, were seen arriving at Nice airport on board a private jet. From there, they travelled to Chateau Miraval in Correns, the sprawling estate they have been leasing since 2008, where they were pronounced husband and wife in a private ceremony attended by family and friends.





VIEW GALLERY

Angelina and Brad's six children played a big part in their special day





Angelina had previously stated that their children would "in a way, be the wedding planners."



"It's going to be Disney or paintball, one or the other," she joked.



As their family grew, getting married became increasingly important to the couple.



"We'd actually like to (get married) and it seems to mean more and more to our kids," Brad once said.



Brad and Angelina got engaged in April 2012, when the actor presented his leading lady with a flawless diamond ring. Ever since, fans have been waiting for the Hollywood supercouple to make it official.