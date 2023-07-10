Brad Pitt, 59, turns heads at Formula 1 Grand Prix track

In the heart of the action at the Formula 1 Grand Prix at Silverstone, a familiar face was spotted, fully immersed in his character. Brad Pitt turned heads as he arrived in character as fictional race car driver Sonny Hayes from his much-anticipated movie, Apex, this weekend.

At 59, Brad wholly embodied his role, donning a white fire suit adorned with the logos of his character's sponsors.

A pair of sleek aviator shades completed the star's look as he seamlessly blended with the celebrity spectators and filmed scenes before the race.

The actor's blonde locks, styled in a dapper quiff, added to his captivating presence amidst the excitement of the pre-race hustle and bustle.

© Dan Mullan Brad Pitt, star of the upcoming Formula One based movie on the grid during the F1 Grand Prix of Great Britain at Silverstone Circuit

The renowned Silverstone racecourse in Northamptonshire, UK, is not just the setting for the Formula 1 Grand Prix, but also a backdrop for Brad's upcoming race-themed movie.

In a real-life blending of fiction, a mock Formula One team garage has been set up specifically for the shoot, as reported by US media outlet, Deadline.

Scenes are expected to be filmed during Sunday's race, adding authenticity to the production.

© Ryan Pierse Brad Pitt looks animated at Formula 1 Grand Prix

Brad is anticipated to showcase his driving skills in an adapted racing car for the film. Formula One recently revealed the APXGP, a black and gold vehicle that will feature in the film.

For the past two months, Brad has been gaining experience with Formula Two machinery, first at the Paul Ricard Circuit in France and subsequently at Silverstone.

In Apex, the Fight Club star portrays a driver who dusts off his gloves to come out of retirement. His character competes alongside a rookie against some of the sport's most formidable competitors.

© Ryan Pierse Brad Pitt,and Damson Idris, co-star of the upcoming Formula One based movie, Apex, walk on the grid

Joseph Kosinski, recognized for his work on Top Gun: Maverick, is at the helm of the project, guiding it towards what promises to be an adrenaline-fueled cinematic experience.

Formula One star Lewis Hamilton will co-produce the movie alongside Plan B Entertainment and Jerry Bruckheimer Films, adding his professional insight to the project.

© Ryan Pierse Brad Pitt turns heads in Silvestone

Speaking about the film on Thursday, Hamilton shared: "There are nerves because it is something we've been working on for so long. We want everyone to love it and to really feel that we encapsulate what the essence of this sport is all about."

Apple has secured the rights to the movie, marking its second feature film collaboration with Brad.

The actor will also star in the thriller Wolves alongside George Clooney, further solidifying his fruitful partnership with the tech giant.