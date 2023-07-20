Who is Renee Zellweger's ‘fiance’ Ant Anstead? Everything you need to know

Renee is reported to be engaged to Ant

Renee Zellweger and her British partner, Ant Anstead, are preparing to take their love story to the next level.

Known for her roles in Jerry Maguire and Bridget Jones’s Diary, 54-year-old Renee is ready to exchange vows with Ant, according to recent reports that reveal their secret engagement.

Ant, 44, has an intriguing background, moving from his native Hertfordshire to Hollywood where he initially built his career and family.

This week, Renee was spotted in the UK, visiting Ant's children - Archie, 16, and Amelie, 19 - and taking a peek at Ant's work.

Renee Zellweger and Ant Anstead

Born in Plymouth but raised in Hertfordshire, Ant attended an all-boys school before embarking on a career in the Hertfordshire Constabulary at 18.

His commendable six-year police career was highlighted by two awards for acts of bravery and his appointment as one of the youngest Tactical Firearms Team officers in UK history.

Ant recalls the chilling experiences he faced during his policing years, stating: “I saw and did things that people would shudder at.”

© Instagram Renee with Ant's two children

His encounter with life-threatening incidents led him to appreciate the value of life and ultimately reconsider his career path.

His turning point came in 2005 when he was stabbed while apprehending a violent offender. This life-altering incident triggered him to pursue his passion for restoring cars.

He renovated a farmer's derelict cowshed and converted it into a workshop, which subsequently became the birthplace of his flourishing business. This bold move took place during his first marriage to Louise, following the birth of their daughter Amelie in 2004.

© Instagram Renee and Ant

Ant's exceptional talent soon caught the attention of TV networks, leading him to co-host the Channel 4 show For the Love of Cars with British actor Philip Glenister.

His career in the television industry led him to the US in 2017 when he accepted a hosting job on The Discovery Channel's Wheeler Dealers.

However, the demands of his escalating career put a strain on his first marriage, leading to a heart-wrenching split. Ant's career led him to cross paths with reality TV presenter Christina Hall, resulting in a whirlwind romance that brought a beach wedding in California and a son, Hudson, born in September 2019. A year later, though, their romance ended, and the divorce was finalized in June 2021.

© Getty Ant Anstead and Christina Anstead

Yet, Ant's TV career introduced him to another chapter of love when he met Renee while filming an episode of his series Celebrity IOU Joyride in April 2021.

The couple's romance blossomed amidst Renee's grieving for her late publicist Nanci Ryder. Inspired by an episode of Celebrity IOU starring Brad Pitt, Renee wanted to express her gratitude to the nurses who cared for Ryder in her last years.

Ant Anstead and Renée Zellweger's rarely-seen romantic moments

When asked by Harper's Bazaar if she felt that Ant was a gift from the late Ryder, Renee responded: "She's always doing her best. It made me smile. It made me smile to think on this, yeah, the serendipity of it all."

Renee is currently immersing herself in Ant's British lifestyle, recently jetting to the UK to attend the Goodwood Festival Of Speed with her beau and his children.

Ant's children, Amelie and Archie, live in Hertfordshire with their mother but frequently visit their father and Renee in their Laguna Beach home during school vacations.