The Amazon founder and his fiancee have had a big year

Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez's July Fourth celebrations are bound to go off with a bang - and there's a big reason why the holiday will be extra special this year.

The billionaire has been dating the 53-year-old news anchor and TV host for almost five years, but they only recently got engaged, making this July Fourth their first since Jeff asked Lauren to marry him.

The couple doesn't do things by halves - the Amazon founder proposed with a $3.5 million diamond engagement ring - so we can't see them letting the American celebration slip under the radar.

© FRAT Jeff and Lauren are vacationing in Europe

They've been vacationing across Europe on Jeff's luxurious $500 million superyacht and have, most recently, been spotted partying onboard with a group of female guests off the coast of Italy.

Since they are in Europe, July Fourth celebrations may already be in full swing, despite it being an American holiday.

They'll spend July Fourth on his superyacht

Jeff popped the question in May 2023 and their engagement was confirmed by People at the time.

They first took their relationship public back in January of 2019, but were reportedly dating for at least a year before then. Their romance came after the Amazon founder, 59, split from novelist and philanthropist MacKenzie Scott.

© Getty Images Laurenand Jeff together in 2020 in Mumbai, India

They were married for 25 years and share four children together. Following the split, Mackenzie became one of the world's richest women due to her substantial stake in Amazon.

Lauren, who was married to Whitesell at the time, had her introduction to Jeff facilitated by her former husband.

The couple officially made their first public appearance together in May 2019, and their relationship has continued to blossom ever since.

© Robert Smith Lauren and Jeff are looking forward to their nuptials

Lauren has known her soon-to-be husband for several years, and the two had been photographed together at different entertainment-related events as far back as 2016.

In January, Lauren gushed about Jeff when celebrating his 59th birthday. She wrote a lengthy tribute on Instagram, which read: "Happy birthday to the man of my dreams, who lights up my world with his laughter and kind heart. You have shown me that no great love is not bravely fought for."

© Dia Dipasupil Jeff was married to Mackenzie for 25 years

She added: "Thank you for always being by my side and for being the most loving and supportive partner. I am so grateful for the memories we have made and the adventures yet to come."Here's to many more birthdays filled with love and laughter," she then wrote, concluding in Spanish with: "Te amo con todo mi corazón," meaning, "I love you with all my heart."