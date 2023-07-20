Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi's new photo of Princess Beatrice's wedding rebellion went unnoticed

Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi recently highlighted how his wife Princess Beatrice threw out the rulebook for their secret wedding, which took place during the coronavirus lockdown.

To celebrate three years of marriage, the property developer shared unseen wedding photographs that honed in on Beatrice's bridal bouquet. As well as highlighting the RVH Floral Design arrangement – put together by Patrice Van Helden – it inadvertently shared a closer look at her sparkly wedding ring.

On her left hand was a thin platinum band dotted with diamonds with a curved design to slot perfectly next to her engagement ring, which was specially designed by Edoardo.

British jeweller Shaun Leane was the mastermind behind Beatrice's hand-crafted engagement and wedding rings, the latter of which fuses Victorian and Art Deco aesthetics.

© Max Mumby/Indigo Princess Beatrice's engagement and wedding rings

However, it saw Beatrice break from royal tradition which sees brides wearing gold wedding bands made from the same nugget of Welsh gold from the Clogau mine.

The late Queen Elizabeth, Queen Camilla, Princess Kate, Meghan Markle and even Beatrice's sister Princess Eugenie have all chosen Welsh gold wedding bands, so the royal bride's unique accessory likely came as a surprise to fans.

The couple got engaged in 2019

In a statement, Shaun Leane said: "I am thrilled for the happy couple, it warms my heart to see two wonderful people unite in love as much as Edoardo and Beatrice do. I feel very honoured to have been a part of their journey and to have been involved in the very special moments of designing and creating the engagement ring and wedding ring. I wish them a lifetime of love and happiness together."

Princess Beatrice's engagement ring was originally estimated to be a 3.5-carat gem costing around £78,000, but Max Stone at Steven Stone later estimated its value could reach up to £140,000.

© Getty The royals tied the knot in 2020 amid the coronavirus pandemic

"A six-claw round diamond takes centre stage, which looks to be around 3 carats," he began. "The round diamond shoulders two tapered baguettes, which gives the ring a vintage feel and Art Deco-inspired look. For added sparkle, the ring also features small pavé diamonds halfway around the band.

"From the images, it's clear the diamonds are VVS grade, which means they have minuscule inclusions that are difficult even for trained eyes to see under 10x magnification. The diamonds look flawless."

Beatrice and Edoardo began dating in late 2018 and said 'I do' in a private ceremony at the Royal Chapel of All Saints at Royal Lodge, Windsor, on 17 July 2020, ten months after getting engaged in September 2019.

The couple had originally been due to marry at the Chapel Royal at St James's Palace in May of that year but had to postpone their nuptials due to the global pandemic. In line with COVID-19 restrictions at the time, there was a very small guest list including the late Queen Elizabeth II – who loaned her granddaughter her Norman Hartnell gown – and the late Duke of Edinburgh.

