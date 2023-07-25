Princess Beatrice's waist-cinching wedding guest dress we saw weeks ago

Princess Beatrice was pictured attending a wedding in Cumbria with her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, but did you recognise her outfit?

Like many royals, Sarah Ferguson's daughter is not afraid to recycle her wardrobe, which she proved by donning a stunning belted gown she wore just weeks ago for Edoardo's stepsister Phoebe Williams-Ellis, 29, and Raoul de Lantsheere's big day.

© Karwai Tang Princess Beatrice wore the Emilia Wickstead ‘Marione’ dress in pink to Wimbledon

Beatrice looked beautiful as she arrived at St Oswald's Church in Kirkoswal in her blush pink midi dress by Emilia Wickstead, complete with long sleeves, a collared neckline, delicate buttons on the bodice, a thin belt that nipped in at the waist and an A-line skirt. Accessorising to perfection, she added a raffia clutch by Roger Vivier – which happened to be the exact one she carried when she attended Wimbledon in her pink frock in early July.

She was spotted with Edoardo in the royal box in Centre Court as she applauded Novak Djokovic's win in the Gentlemen's Singles semi-final. While she wore her strawberry blonde hair in a bouncy straight style at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in Wimbledon, she chose to add soft curls to the ends and secure the top section up for her latest look.

© Javier Garcia/Shutterstock She accessorised with Roger Vivier's 'Broche Vivier Buckle Crochet Clutch' in raffia

The soft pastel frock marked a departure from her usual wedding guest style, which sees the royal choosing bold colours such as deep blue or Fuschia pink. One of her most memorable outfits was her maid of honour outfit for her sister Princess Eugenie's wedding, which included a sapphire peplum jacket and pleated knee-length skirt.

© Getty The couple were spotted in the royal box at the Wimbledon men's semi-final

Beatrice and Edoardo's daughter, Sienna reportedly had a very special role at Phoebe and Raoul's ceremony. Their 22-month-old little girl acted as a flower girl for the happy couple, according to the MailOnline.

Meanwhile, Edoardo's son, Christopher Woolf, whom he shares with his ex-partner Dara Huang, also performed an important role as a pageboy at the service.

© Getty Beatrice wore an unconventional blue maid of honour outfit to Princess Eugenie's wedding

Sienna and Wolfie were not pictured, which is unsurprising considering Beatrice and Edoardo's desire to keep them out of the spotlight, but the beautiful bride was spotted grinning at guests.

Shielding from the rain underneath an umbrella, Edoardo's step-sister looked elegant in a white gown with a ruched V-neck, long sheer sleeves and a flowing skirt, which she teamed with block heels. She carried a bouquet of pink and white flowers and wore an eye-catching chunky necklace.

© Getty The royal often wears bold colours to weddings

Beatrice and Edoardo's latest outing comes just weeks after they celebrated their third wedding anniversary. The pair were originally due to marry at the Chapel Royal at St James' Palace in May 2020, but they changed their plans amid the coronavirus lockdown and tied the knot in secret in July 2020.

