Princess Beatrice's husband Edoardo left out of royal wedding photo

Princess Beatrice, 34, surprised fans with her appearance at Prince Hussein of Jordan's royal wedding with Rajwa Al Saif in Jordan on 1 June 2023.

Sarah Ferguson's daughter joined the Prince and Princess of Wales as well as King Abdullah II and Queen Rania Al Abdullah at the event, who gathered for an official wedding picture that has been released by the Royal Hashemite Court. While fans will be delighted to see Beatrice in her baby blue Needle & Thread dress with a tiered skirt and ethereal tulle sleeves, they may have spotted that her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, 39, was not present.

© Royal Hashemite Court The royals gathered for an official wedding photo at Prince Hussein and Princess Rajwa's state banquet

The property developer, who runs interiors specialist company Banda Property, had been pictured at the Islamic marriage ceremony known as “katb ktab” in the garden of the Zahran Palace.

For the star-studded event, Edoardo wore a smart blue suit and white shirt that complemented his wife's ensemble. He also joined the royal at the wedding reception at Al Husseiniya Palace, alongside 1,700 guests, and the wedding banquet, which the palace said combines "the formalities and diplomatic aspects of a state banquet with the joyous celebration and traditions of a wedding ceremony".

© Royal Hashemite Court Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi made a surprise appearance at the royal wedding

For the evening, Beatrice changed into a blush gown with fluted sleeves by Reem Acra and her husband wore a black tuxedo.

© Royal Hashemite Court The couple looked incredible in blue as they greeted King Abdullah and Queen Rania ahead of the ceremony

For the first time since her wedding in 2020, Beatrice was seen wearing a tiara, bringing back her mother, Sarah, Duchess of York's floral-shaped diamond tiara, which hasn't been seen publicly since 2001. Designed by Garrard, it was believed to be a present from Sarah's in-laws, the Queen and the late Duke of Edinburgh, for her wedding to Prince Andrew in 1986.

WATCH: Princess Beatrice unearths mother Sarah Ferguson's York tiara for Jordan royal banquet

The diamond headpiece could be seen at the back left of the group photo, while Princess Kate stood on the other side of the group in her pink sequin gown by Jenny Packham and the diamond and pearl Lover's Knot tiara. Other pictured royals include Denmark's Crown Prince Frederik and Crown Princess Mary and Dutch royals King Willem-Alexander, Queen Maxima and Princess Catharina-Amalia.

The pair changed for the state banquet in the evening

Perhaps Edoardo's absence was due to the fact he isn't a senior working royal and wasn't born into the royal family like his wife Beatrice. However, he likely still wanted to celebrate with Hussein and Rajwa, who are friends with the British royal couple.

Princess Beatrice looked stunning in her mother's tiara

The father-of-two – who raises daughter Sienna, one, with Beatrice and seven-year-old son Christopher Woolf with his ex Dara Huang – had shared some beautiful snapshots of his romantic getaway with Beatrice on Instagram. Edoardo and Beatrice made the most of their trip, visiting several major tourist sites and even enjoying a camel ride in the desert. See the photos below...

© Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi Princess Beatrice's husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi shared a series of personal photos from their trip to Amman

© Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi Princess Beatrice and her husband enjoyed all the sights