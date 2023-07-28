Inside Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie's bitter legal battle over the years

In recent years, Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie's tumultuous relationship has been the talk of Hollywood, dominated by bombshell lawsuits and intense courtroom showdowns. However, amidst all the drama, it appears that the former couple might finally be charting a course towards smoother waters.

It was recently revealed that Brad, 59, and Angelina, 48, have agreed to mediation in their ongoing battle over their prized vineyard, Miraval. Let's take a closer look at the ups and downs of their relationship and the legal proceedings that have unfolded.

A controversial start to Brangelina

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie's love story began on the set of the 2005 movie Mr. and Mrs. Smith. At the time, Brad was still married to Jennifer Aniston, and rumors of infidelity swirled around his budding relationship with Angelina.

Brad and Jennifer's divorce announcement sparked a media frenzy, with both stars denying that infidelity played a role in their split. Nevertheless, Brad and Angelina's relationship became the talk of the nation, and their on-screen chemistry seemed to fuel the rumors.

In a 2008 interview, Angelina admitted that they had fallen for each other during the filming of Mr. and Mrs. Smith. She described it as a "strange friendship and partnership" that gradually evolved into something more meaningful. Despite the controversies, Brad vehemently denied cheating on Jennifer, and it became evident that he and Angelina shared a deep connection.

© Getty Angelina Jolie and actor Brad Pitt first met on set of Mr and Mrs Smith

A decade of Hollywood's "It" couple

For over a decade, Brad and Angelina were Hollywood's most famous power couple. They adopted children, had biological children, and tied the knot in a secret ceremony in the South of France in 2014. Together, they shared six children—Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, Vivienne, and Knox.

© Getty Angelina Jolie, Vivienne Jolie-Pitt, Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, Knox Leon Jolie-Pitt, and Zahara Jolie-Pitt

The explosive end

However, Brad and Angelina's fairytale romance came to an explosive end in August 2016. During a private flight with their children, a heated argument escalated, leading to allegations of physical abuse.

Angelina claimed that Brad had "choked" one of the children, "struck" another, and violently shook her during the flight. She also alleged that he had physically abused her before and after the incident, leaving her injured and feeling like a "hostage" on the plane.

The incident sparked an intense investigation by the FBI, which ultimately cleared Brad of all child abuse allegations. The couple's relationship took a dark turn, with both parties presenting conflicting accounts of the incident.

© Getty Images Before separating, Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie were often photographed travelling with their six children

The custody battle

Since their separation, Brad and Angelina have been engaged in a bitter custody battle over their six children. Initially, Angelina had primary physical custody, and Brad was granted supervised visitations and had to undergo drug and alcohol testing.

However, over the years, the legal battle continued, with both sides presenting evidence to support their claims of being the better parent.

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie fight on custody battle

In 2018, a judge ruled that Brad should have more time with the children, emphasizing the importance of maintaining healthy relationships with both parents. Despite this ruling, the custody battle persisted, with Angelina accusing the judge of not considering the children's input during the proceedings.

This led to a California appeals court overturning the joint custody agreement, setting the stage for a fresh start in their custody dispute.

© MICHEL GANGNE An aerial view taken in Le Val, southeastern France shows the Chateau Miraval, a vineyard estate previously owned by Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie

The vineyard feud

Aside from their custody battle, Brad and Angelina found themselves embroiled in a legal dispute over their jointly-owned French vineyard, Chateau Miraval.

Brad sued Angelina for allegedly selling her shares of the company without his knowledge, leading to claims of intentional harm to the business and unjust enrichment. Angelina, on the other hand, argued that no such agreement existed and accused Brad of trying to silence her about the alleged abuse.

Furthermore, Angelina's investment company, Nouvel, filed a $350 million lawsuit against Brad, accusing him of misusing the company's assets for personal gain. The legal battle over the vineyard added another layer of complexity to their already contentious split.

Towards mediation

Despite the years of legal battles and animosity, Brad and Angelina have recently agreed to mediation in their vineyard dispute. This decision represents a potential turning point in their long-standing legal war, offering a glimmer of hope for a resolution for one of Hollywood’s most bitter divorces.