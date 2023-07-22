Kevin Costner and ex-Christine bickering over kitchen utensils, newly released court papers reveal

As Hollywood star Kevin Costner and his estranged wife, Christine Baumgartner, wade through the stormy seas of divorce, an unusual dispute has surfaced.

It appears that the kitchen utensils have become a bone of contention between the couple, as revealed by recent court documents.

The document highlights the escalating tension, as the couple bicker over details from Christine's alleged $100,000 plastic surgery expenditure from Kevin’'s child support to the ownership of saucepans and the dog's bed.

It's a surprising turn of events for the couple, who just a few weeks prior were grappling with the announcement of their split after Kevin hinted that he was reluctantly facing the divorce.

Kevin Costner, Christine Baumgartner and their three chiildren

He expressed his regret through a spokesman stating: "It is with great sadness that circumstances beyond his control have transpired which have resulted in Mr Kevin having to participate in a dissolution of marriage action."

Fast-forward to the present, and Hollywood is abuzz with the spectacle of an A-lister, boasting an estimated fortune of $400 million, embroiled in a dispute over homewares.

© Backgrid Kevin Costner's mini town

The dispute was triggered by Christine's wish to remove certain items from the couple's $145 million beachfront property in Santa Barbara that served as their marital home.

Her wish list included pots and pans, a dog bed, a beach umbrella, a juicer, and an exercise bike.

Kevin's legal team made it clear that while they had no objection to her removing her personal items like toiletries, handbags, clothing, and jewellery, any other item must be agreed upon in writing.

It's a stark reminder of how even the smallest things can become a battleground during a contentious separation.

© Getty Kevin Costner and Christine Baumgartner are caught up in a legal battle

The court documents shed light on the bitterness that shrouds the couple's sudden separation after 19 years of marriage.

Among the allegations, Kevin accuses Christine of using their domestic staff's credit cards to accumulate cash before filing for divorce.

In response, Christine alleges that Kevin is not adequately supporting their three children - Cayden, 16, Hayes, 14, and Grace, 13 - and is trying to hide his real fortune.

Kevin Costner apologises for missing the Golden Globes

Despite the display of familial harmony in a video Kevin shared on Instagram just months prior to the split, it is clear the couple's divorce is fraught with contention.

In the video, Kevin regretfully announces the couple's absence from the Golden Globe ceremony due to flooding, while praising Christine for organizing a family TV viewing party.

With high-profile divorce lawyer Laura Wasser, known for representing Angelina Jolie, Johnny Depp, and Kim Kardashian, on his team, Kevin seems prepared for a fierce legal battle.