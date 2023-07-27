Ethan Slater officially files for divorce amid Ariana Grande romance rumors

Wicked star Ethan Slater's surprise connection with co-star Ariana Grande has been a talking point of late, but what has really raised eyebrows is his recent decision to part ways with his high school sweetheart Lilly Jay and file for divorce.

Court records reveal that Ethan initiated the divorce process on Wednesday, July 26. As of now, the case status remains pending, and no specific reason has been cited for the couple's separation.

Before rumors about his relationship with Ariana circulated, Ethan, 31, was quite vocal in his admiration for his wife of four years.

He celebrated their decade-long journey as a couple and often recognised Lilly's professional achievements on social media.

The pair welcomed their first child, a son, in August 2022, and Ethan honoured Lilly with a heartfelt Mother’s Day post on Instagram in May 2023.

“Happy first Mother’s Day to the most loving, caring, and wonderful mom/person in the world, from me and this little guy,” Ethan wrote under the post.

This news about Ethan's divorce comes hot on the heels of reports about Ariana's separation from her estranged husband, Dalton Gomez.

According to various reports, Dalton, 27, and Ariana, 30, are allegedly headed for a divorce after an unsuccessful attempt to repair their relationship.

Currently, Ethan and Ariana are working together overseas, filming the much-anticipated movie adaptation of Broadway's hit show Wicked.

Ariana, who is globally celebrated for her music career, is portraying Glinda the Good Witch, while Ethan plays Boq, a university friend of Glinda and Elphaba, portrayed by Cynthia Erivo.

Ethan is no stranger to Broadway, having earned a Tony nomination for his role in SpongeBob SquarePants: The Musical.

Unlike her estranged husband, Lilly pursued a career in science, serving as a lab assistant since 2017.

Ethan and Lily were high school sweethearts

Ethan often expressed his admiration for Lilly's dedication to her work on social media. In a 2020 post, he congratulated Lilly on her impressive achievements in her field of psychology. Lilly is also known for her advocacy work for sexual assault survivors, even addressing the subject at the White House in 2014.

In the wake of his relationship news with Ariana, Ethan has opted to make his Instagram account private. To date, neither Ethan nor Ariana have publicly commented on the status of their relationship.