Kevin Costner's ex Christine Baumgartner moves into luxury $35K-per-month rental amid messy divorce

Christine filed for divorce from the Yellowstone star in May 2023

In the wake of her much-publicized separation from Kevin Costner, Christine Baumgartner has embarked on a fresh chapter, settling into a new dwelling in the upscale region of Santa Barbara.

As captured by Dailymail.com, Christine's Santa Barbara residence, situated a mere 10 miles from the sprawling $145 million Carpinteria compound she once shared with the Yellowstone star, is every bit the luxurious abode.

Nestled within the lush green expanse of California's elite neighborhood, the house boasts four bedrooms, four bathrooms, and an array of amenities – from a pristine swimming pool to a cozy fire pit and BBQ area.

Christine, 49, has found this residence at a monthly rental of $35,000. This decision is reportedly anchored in her commitment to her children - Cayden, 16, Hayes, 14, and Grace, 13.

Kevin Costner, Christine Baumgartner and their three chiildren

Following her July 28 relocation, People magazine noted her interim stay in a smaller property within the main compound, emphasizing her intent to minimize disruptions for her children, especially with the new school year just around the corner.

A renowned handbag designer, Christine's primary goal amidst the family's turbulent phase has been to maintain a semblance of normalcy, especially for their three children. She has been vocal about the challenges she faced in securing a rental home in the area that aligns with the family's accustomed lifestyle.

MORE: Kevin Costner and his kids reunite for Aspen vacation amid his divorce battle

Kevin and Christine split earlier in 2023

Tensions between Christine and the 68-year-old actor have been palpable since she initiated divorce proceedings this past May. From disagreements over Christine vacating the Carpinteria mansion – despite Kevin's substantial $1.45 million offer for her to find a new residence – to allegations of attempting to render her and their children 'homeless,' their split has been marred with complexities.

Determined to ensure a seamless transition, Christine laid out plans for items she intended to take from the family mansion. She aimed to provide a transparent account, furnishing photographs of the intended items to Kevin's legal team, thereby negating the need for an 'emergency hearing.'

© MEGA Christine Baumgartner is seen on May 4, 2023 in Santa Barbara, California

Court documents have revealed certain possessions close to her heart - a mother-daughter horse portrait, family heirlooms, and personal keepsakes from friends, among others. Kevin has been assured of no harm during the relocation process.

Recent rulings have necessitated Christine to seek Kevin's consent before any significant removal from the estate, following allegations of unauthorized removals by the actor.

Christine's primary focus remains the wellbeing of their children. In her filings, she voiced concerns about hastily moving without a concrete plan in place, potentially leading to multiple relocations, which she deems contrary to her children's best interests.

© Getty Images Kevin Costner kids

The Let Him Go actor, had contractual obligations stemming from their prenuptial agreement to aid in her relocation, a figure rounding up to $1.5 million.

However, given California's soaring property values, replicating their former lifestyle proved challenging. He's since transferred the agreed amount to her account, in addition to a previously given $200,000 early in their marriage.

The love story that began with "I do" in 2004 saw its conclusion this year, with Christine citing 'irreconcilable differences' as she filed for divorce in May after 18 cherished years.