Kevin Costner deals tough blow to estranged wife Christine Baumgartner in bitter divorce update

The Yellowstone actor and his wife have been embroiled in a legal battle over their divorce since May

Ever since Kevin Costner's now-estranged wife, Christine Baumgartner, filed for divorce earlier this summer, the two have been embroiled in a long and bitter legal battle over their divorce settlement.

Aside from child support disputes, the two have continuously been at odds over their living situation, particularly their California estate, with Christine alleging her soon-to-be ex-husband was unfairly kicking out her and their three children, while the Yellowstone actor in turn claimed her reported refusal to move out was leaving him homeless.

Now, though their legal battle appears to be far from over, the latest update is looking like a win for Kevin.

Over the weekend, photos obtained by Page Six captured several large U-Haul trucks and a pickup parked outside the former couple's home, surrounded by multiple cardboard boxes.

The outlet reported that the trucks were later spotted at another one of Kevin's residences not far from the Santa Barbara home where they were first seen.

Kevin and Christine first started arguing over their living situation as soon as she filed for divorce on May 1, because, despite a clause in their prenuptial agreement stating that she would have 30 days after filing for divorce to leave the home, she remained living in the property well past the deadline.

The actor-director is the sole owner of the home, and in court documents previously obtained by Insider, he maintained: "When Christine and I began discussing marriage in 2003, I made it clear to her that I would not marry again without clarity that my separate property residences would remain mine to live in no matter what happened in our marriage."

In the documents, he recalled his previous marriage to Cindy Costner (née Silva), and their 1994 divorce, stating: "I was married before, and upon separation, I found myself without a home base and unable to live in my own home."

He added: "I never wanted this to happen again. Because of the nature of my work, I am frequently out of town; it is therefore particularly important to me that when I am home, I have a home to go to."

Earlier this month, Christine finally requested an August 31 deadline to move out, while Kevin argued for her to be out by July 13.

Ultimately, a judge ordered she must be out by Monday, July 31; the moving trucks outside the home were first spotted four days prior to the deadline, on July 28.

Kevin and Christine first started dating in 2000, and tied the knot with a ceremony at his Aspen, Colorado ranch in 2004. Their kids together are Cayden, 16, Hayes, 14, and Grace, 13.

His marriage to his first wife lasted from 1978 to 1994, and he shares three children with her as well: Annie, 39, Lily, 36, and Joe, 35. He also has a son, Liam, 26, with Bridget Rooney, whom he dated after his split from Cindy.