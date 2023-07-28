Kevin Costner and his kids reunite for Aspen vacation amid his divorce battle

Kevin Costner has been spotted out and about with his kids amid his ongoing divorce battle with his former wife of 18 years, Christine Baumgartner. The Yellowstone star was seen on vacation in Aspen, Colorado, with the couple's three children in photos obtained by TMZ.

In the photos, boys Cayden, 16, and Hayes, 14 could be seen with their sister Grace, 13, in relaxed looking outfits as they left the airport and headed to a grocery store with their famous father. Kevin, 68, wore a cream cowboy hat, which he paired with a light blue shirt and stonewashed denim jeans.

The Oscar-winning actor and director owns a sprawling retreat in the area — a mountainous, snowy playground for the rich and famous — which his estranged wife claimed to be worth around $250 million during their divorce's legal proceedings. Kevin usually spends two weeks a year living with his family in the property he owns there, and in an effort to improve negotiations, he has offered Christine the opportunity to go there for one week a year, with their children, free of charge.

The multi award-winning actor's current trip away in Aspen with his children comes just a week after Christine treated the three teenagers to a similar break in Hawaii. The 49-year-old model and former jewelry designer has been caught in several disputes with her estranged husband since filing for divorce in May 2023, citing "irreconcilable differences."

Kevin and Christine split earlier in 2023

Earlier in July, it was ruled by a judge that Christine must move out of a $145 million property in California which the pair used to cohabit by July 31. This went against her desire to stay or share the property with Kevin, and led to her making a statement to express her reservations about the current plan.

"My goal has been and continues to be maintaining as much stability for our children as possible," she said, adding: "[This] includes having the proper resources and plan in place so that I can establish a stable home for them." The designer's wishes were better followed when it came to child support, however.

She will now receive almost $130,000 per month, more than what her ex-husband had originally offered. Sadly for the whole family, the divorce does still not appear to be close to being finalized, as the pair are also caught in an argument over the validity of their prenuptial agreement. Hearings regarding this part of their divorce proceedings are not planned until late-November.

Recently, an apparent dispute over homeware arose between the couple. While Christine was hopeful that she could remove items from their multi-million dollar home (items which included a dog bed, exercise bike and several pots and pans) Kevin's legal team intervened and suggested that the removal of any items which weren't handbags, clothing, jewelry or toiletries must be agreed in writing.

© Getty Images The Yellowstone star and his estranged wife have been battling their divorce out since May

Thankfully, some aspects of their divorce have been settled, including how they will arrange healthcare costs for all three of their children – Kevin and Christine have agreed to share the burden equally. The costs of Cayden, Hayes and Grace's expensive private education will also be shared, as will any fees relating to their part in sports and other extracurricular activities.