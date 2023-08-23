Brooke Shields has been happily married to writer and producer, Chris Henchy, since 2001 – but before him, the actress had a very famous husband.

The 58-year-old's first husband was former world number one tennis player, Andre Agassi. The couple were together for a total of six years, but their marriage didn't end well with a contributing factor being Andre's addiction to crystal meth.

When did Brooke Shields and Andre Agassi get married?

The former couple met in 1993 at a tennis game. Sparks flew and they stayed in contact before going on their first date. They then tied the knot on April 19, 1997, in a lavish ceremony at St. John's Episcopal Chapel in Monterey, California, in front of 100 guests. However, their marriage was short-lived and after two years, they separated in 1999.

Why did Brooke Shields and Andre Agassi divorce?

Brooke has been open about the demise of her marriage to Andre. In her 2014 memoir, 'There Was a Little Girl', she wrote of her shock after he confessed that he had been hiding an addiction to crystal meth from her.

"He explained to me that for the first whole part of our relationship, he had been addicted to crystal meth," she wrote. Brooke added that Andre had no interest in attending couples counseling with her and didn't appear to want her support.

"I was the one who had supported him unconditionally when he told me (after we started dating) that he was basically bald and had been wearing hairpieces most of his adult life. Why would this have been any different? I would have been his biggest advocate and supporter," she added.

Also in the memoir, the 'Lipstick Jungle' star called the couple's marriage "a mistake", and admitted they saw very little of each other following their nuptials. "It hit me all of a sudden – I knew I had made a mistake. For the next two years, we saw very little of each other. I was working on my show, 'Suddenly Susan,' and he was playing at various tournaments," she explained..

"He alienated me when he lost and was on to the next tournament after he won. We were drifting apart," she added. It wasn't just Andre's drug addiction that eventually saw the couple split, his jealousy also played a huge role.

During a recent interview with The New Yorker, Brooke recalled how her then-husband flew into a fit of rage after he watched her film her 'Friends' cameo in the 1996 episode 'The One After the Superbowl'. In the episode, Brooke played Erika, Joey Tribbiani's (Matt LeBlanc) stalker and the scene called for her to lick his fingers because she believes Joey is actually his 'Days of Our Lives' character Dr. Drake Ramoray.

"In the scene, I’m supposed to lick Joey’s fingers, because they’re the hands of a genius, and I want to devour them, and I'm a nut," Brooke explained. "Andre was in the audience supporting me, and he stormed out."

She added: "He said, 'Everybody’s making fun of me. You made a fool of me by that behavior.' I'm, like, 'It’s comedy! What is the matter with you?'" Brooke also touched on the incident in her 2014 memoir, writing: "He said I made him look like a fool by licking Joey's fingers and he got in his car and drove all the way to Vegas. Once there, he smashed all of his tennis trophies, destroying them in a rage."

Are Brooke Shields and Andre Agassi still friends?

In her recent documentary, 'Pretty Baby: Brooke Shields', the actress spoke of her ex-husband and the state of their relationship today. ''I've never reconnected with him," she said.

"That was an important stage and relationship in my life, and I don't regret it. It afforded me a lot of space from my mother and gave me this belief in my own talent. That was one of the main beautiful purposes of the marriage.''

She added: "I don't know if he does that much reflection on things. People process things very, very differently, and I have come to respect that.''

