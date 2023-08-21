Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck look besotted in breathtaking unseen wedding photos

Jennifer Lopez celebrated her first year of marriage to Ben Affleck by sharing some stunning never-before-seen wedding photos on Sunday.

The 54-year-old and her actor beau, 51, tied the knot in a low-key Las Vegas wedding at the Little White Chapel in July 2022, followed by a three-day celebration in front of friends and family at Ben's incredible $8 million, 87-acre Riceboro estate in Georgia one month later on August 20.

To mark their first year of wedded bliss, the 'If You Had My Love' singer posted two breathtaking photos on Instagram which featured the newlyweds celebrating their union after exchanging vows. In one photo, Ben carried his new bride in his arms and they both had huge smiles on their faces.

Jennifer looked gorgeous in her first of three wedding dresses by Ralph Lauren. Her ceremony gown boasted ruffle cap sleeves and a high neckline, with over 1000 handkerchiefs cut into ruffles to create a voluminous train.

The second image showed the couple kissing while an elaborate fireworks display lit up the night sky behind them. Again, Jennifer looked beautiful wearing her third dress of the evening, a backless, twenties-style frock that featured dramatically draped pearl beading.

Alongside the photos, JLo shared some lyrics from her upcoming song, 'Dear Ben Pt. II', the second part of her song 'Dear Ben', which featured on her 2002 album, This Is Me… Then – which was written during the couple's first romance that ended in 2004.

She penned: "One year ago today… 'Dear Ben, Sitting here alone, Looking at my ring ring, Feeling overwhelmed, It makes me wanna sing sing, How did we end up here, Without a rewind, Oh my, This is my life…' Jennifer."

Jennifer and Ben were originally engaged in 2002 but split two years later. However, they rekindled their relationship in 2021, and last year, Ben popped the question for a second time.

Revealing the moment he proposed in her On The JLo newsletter last April, Jennifer wrote: "I was taken totally off guard and just looked in his eyes smiling and crying at the same time trying hard to get my head around the fact that after 20 years this was happening all over again, I was quite literally speechless and he said, 'Is that a yes?' I said, 'YES of course that’s a YES'."

Following their Las Vegas wedding, Jennifer announced in her newsletter: "We did it. Love is beautiful. Love is kind. And it turns out love is patient. Twenty years patient. Exactly what we wanted. Last night we flew to Vegas, stood in line for a license with four other couples, all making the same journey to the wedding capital of the world."

She added: "They were right when they said, 'all you need is love'. We are so grateful to have that in abundance, a new wonderful family of five amazing children and a life that we have never had more reason to look forward to." She signed the post: "Jennifer Lynn Affleck."

