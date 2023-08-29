Robert Downey Jr’s wife Susan looks incredible as husband posts sweet tribute celebrating 18 years of marriage

The Oppenheimer star shares two children Avri and Exton with Susan

Celebrating 18 golden years of marital bliss, Robert Downey Jr. recently took to Instagram to share some heartfelt moments with his beloved wife, Susan Downey.

As the world knows him as the charismatic Iron Man, off-screen, Robert's role as a devoted husband and father shines just as bright.

On a picturesque Sunday, the 58-year-old actor posted two captivating images of him and his 49-year-old film producer wife.

The first image transports us back in time to the couple’s 2005 wedding. With Robert pressing his face endearingly against Susan's, the bride looks ethereal in her silk wedding gown, cradling a bouquet of delicate pink and white blooms.

© Instagram Robert and Susan have been married 18 years

In a delightful twist, the second snapshot shows the pair recreating this romantic moment. This time, however, Susan, in a casual white T-shirt, holds a vibrant bunch of yellow sunflowers, symbolizing their love’s constant bloom and transformation.

“18 years, love still in bloom!!” the actor gushed in his caption, capturing the essence of their journey.

© Instagram Robert and Susan's wedding photo

The post was met with a barrage of heartfelt comments from many in the celebrity circle. Jeremy Renner, the "Hawkeye" actor, enthused: “These are the best photos, Robert! Love you both!!!!” Paul Bettany, Robert's co-star, shared his warm wishes, “Lots of love, dearhearts,” while singer-songwriter Skylar Grey joined in with a simple: “Love this.”

Together, Robert and Susan are the proud parents of Avri, eight, and Exton, 11. Robert also shares a 29-year-old son, Indio, with his first wife, Deborah Falconer.

Away from the luminous love story, Robert recently lauded his Oppenheimer co-star, Cillian Murphy, for his stellar performance in the film.

© Getty Images Robert Downey Jr. at"Oppenheimer" at Trafalgar Square

The movie, chronicling the life of the physicist known as the “father of the atomic bomb” during World War II, presented Murphy with an intense, demanding role.

Robert, who is perhaps best known for playing Tony Stark in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, surprised fans by calling Oppenheimer “the best film” he has ever been involved in.

MORE: Robert Downey Jr.'s very famous relationship – and the heartbreaking reason it ended

SEE: Robert Downey Jr shares first photo of daughter Avri

© Melinda Sue Gordon/Universal Pic Robert Downey Jr is Lewis Strauss and Matthew Modine is Vannevar Bush in OPPENHEIMER

Chatting at the UK Premiere of the upcoming biographical thriller, he explained: “This is the best film I’ve ever been in, and I cannot wait for you all to experience it.

“No matter what your expectations are and what you might think, it transcends them. This is what a summer blockbuster when I was growing up, used to be. It just kind of changed your life. But again it's why Christopher Nolan is who he is.”