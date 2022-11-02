Robert Downey Jr.'s very famous relationship – and the heartbreaking reason it ended The Iron Man star has come a long way since

Robert Downey Jr. has been in one of the sturdiest Hollywood marriages around with his wife Susan Downey, having been together since 2005 and being a dad of three.

However, he has also been in his share of other relationships, with his most high-profile, that sometimes gets lost in time, being with a former co-star, aka Sarah Jessica Parker.

The two first met while filming the movie Firstborn in 1984 as 18-year-olds, eventually embarking on a whirlwind relationship.

They even moved in together mere weeks after first meeting and remained together while they continued to build their respective Hollywood careers.

However, it was in 1991 that their love story ultimately came to a close, with both making it clear that it was due to Robert's struggles with drug addiction.

Neither harbor any ill will towards the other, though. While speaking with Centerstage in 2018, Sarah stated that it was a "really adventurous and important eight years of my life."

Robert and Sarah were together for nearly eight years

"I was so proud to see his success and watch him grow professionally," she said. "But, you know, it was no secret that he was struggling.

"And I had not ever been exposed to that. So I didn't feel particularly equipped, I had to learn how to be with somebody who was dealing with addiction."

Robert spoke to Parade in 2008 and stated: "I liked to drink, and I had a drug problem, and that didn't jibe with Sarah Jessica, because it is the furthest thing from what she is. She provided me a home and understanding. She tried to help me."

The two did, however, meet up once again in 2015 when the Marvel star was in New York, going to dinner together and were able to open up about their past and enter a comfortable space.

The Iron Man star has been with his current wife since 2005

Sarah spoke of the reunion and called it "really nice," stating that there were never any hard feelings between them, while Robert even talked on The Howard Stern Show about meeting her kids and husband Matthew Broderick and gushed about their family dynamic.

