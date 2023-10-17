Princess Charlene of Monaco could be mistaken for the bride in fitted ivory gown at family wedding

Princess Charlene of Monaco's sparkling Champagne-hued gown worn to her brother's wedding was one of the most beautiful royal wedding guest dresses in history - but it was rather rule-breaking.

Charlene, the wife of Prince Albert of Monaco, was bursting with pride as her brother, Gareth Wittstock, tied the knot with his bride Roisin Galvin at an idyllic ceremony in Saint-Jean-Cap-Ferrat, France, back in 2015.

At the ceremony, which was covered exclusively by HELLO! at the time, Princess Charlene wore a stunning ivory jacquard gown, complete with a regal sweetheart neckline, sophisticated midi length and rich satin fabric.

The former Olympic swimmer teamed her figure-flattering gown with strappy silver heels, accessorising with a glittering diamond necklace and sheer tulle shawl to cover her shoulders.

Princess Charlene's ethereal butter-hued dress paired with her spellbinding accessories wouldn't look out of place on a royal bride.

Traditionally, only the couple tying the knot are permitted to wear the symbolic white hue, with Western belief reflecting views that wearing anything that matches this shade could take the spotlight away from the bride.

© Getty The Princess stunned in a daring corset dress the wedding of Princess Madeleine of Sweden and Christopher O'Neill in 2013

Despite her rule-breaking ensemble, Gareth and Roisin didn't seem phased by Princess Charlene's bold outfit choice.

Gareth, who was visibly moved at the sight of his beautiful bride in a Pronovias gown, told HELLO!: "She's always dreamt of a white wedding, and I wanted to make her day really special. She's such a good woman, a good mother. I couldn't ask for anyone else. She's perfect."

Roisin, who met her husband on her very first night in Monaco five years prior to their wedding, added: "We started with a very strong connection and now that we have Kaia-Rose we realise that for our family, marriage is a normal progression. Our love has always been strong and with Kaia we are now sharing responsibility and commitment beyond us."

© Palais Princier Monaco Pool Princess Charlene and her brother Gareth Wittstock at the 61st Monaco Red Cross Ball

It's not the first time a royal guest has worn white to a wedding that wasn't their own. At the wedding of King Charles and Queen Camilla (née Parker Bowles), the late Queen Elizabeth II wore a white gown.

© Getty Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth wore a white coat dress to the wedding of Prince Charles and his wife Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall in 2005

At the Prince and Princess of Wales' nuptials in 2011, Princess Kate's sister Pippa Middleton entered the royal spotlight for the first time in a breathtaking Alexander McQueen bridesmaids dress, twinning with her sister in white.