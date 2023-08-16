Meghan Markle seen without diamond engagement ring on girls' lunch in LA

The Duchess of Sussex's choice to go without her $200k diamond band from Prince Harry raised questions

The Duchess of Sussex looked positively radiant as she met with friends Kadi Lee and Cleo Wade for a belated birthday celebration this week.

In a new photograph shared by Meghan's friend Kadi - a loyal member of Meghan's glam squad and one-third of the team behind the her glowy look at the Ms. Foundation Gala in New York back in May - the wife of Prince Harry was beaming as she embraced her girlfriends.

The royal wore a casual black tank top, a delicate gold pendant necklace and styled her raven hair in an effortless updo - but royal fans noticed something different about the Duchess' appearance.

© Instagram Meghan celebrated her 42nd birthday with friends

Meghan, 42, appeared to have removed her $200,000 diamond engagement ring which usually sits above her gold wedding band and diamond eternity ring.

Royal fans were divided in the comments of a social media post sharing a closer look at the Duchess' ring finger. "I wonder what has happened to the engagement ring?" quizzed one fan, as another wrote: "Not everyone wears their engagement rings in everyday life. I know I don't."

© Getty The Duchess of Sussex modelling her engagement ring at a reception at Government House in 2018

"She looks so well. Perhaps her ring was sent for resizing," added a third fan. "I don't even wear my wedding band on a regular basis! It's none of our business."

It's not the first time the Duchess of Sussex has removed her engagement and wedding rings during her marriage to Prince Harry.

During her first pregnancy with Prince Archie, it was believed the mother-of-two's choice to remove both rings was down to swelling, but it was later revealed that the royal's glittering set of rings were getting an upgrade.

Prince Harry chose to level up his wife's wedding band at the same time that he ordered a bespoke eternity ring for his wife as a gift for their first wedding anniversary.

© Getty The Duchess of Sussex's engagement ring, wedding ring and eternity ring

Jeweller Lorraine Schwartz revealed in royal biography Finding Freedom: "Prince Harry was the loveliest person ever. So romantic, so thoughtful."

At the same time as purchasing his wedding anniversary present, Harry also thought to resize and reset Meghan's engagement ring with a spellbinding new diamond band.