Aoki Lee Simmons, 21, 'splits' from Vittorio Assaf, 65, days after steamy kissing photos

Aoki Lee Simmons and Vittorio Assaf made headlines when they were pictured passionately kissing during a beach vacation last week.

However, the 21-year-old and the 65-year-old restaurateur's romance appears to have been short-lived as the couple have reportedly split following backlash over their 44-year age gap.

Despite referring to Vittorio as her "boyfriend" multiple times during an Instagram Live video from their St. Barts vacation, according to Page Six, the pair have since gone their separate ways.

The outlet claims that Aoki and Vittorio are "absolutely not dating", with Aoki allegedly saying on Monday: "Of course, I'm not with him. I was never with him."

In the pictures, taken on April 2, the pair were seen frolicking in the ocean together, and Vittorio was pictured taking snaps of Aoki as she posed on the beach.

The pair were caught kissing on the white sands, with the model wearing an olive green bikini with a tribal design, while Vittorio wore blue-and-white-printed swim trunks.

Vittorio was previously married to model Charlotte Bonstrom whom he divorced in 2021 after she had an affair with her twin sister’s ex-husband, Thierry Gillier.

"Charlotte and I are in the process of getting divorced – she wants to get remarried," Vittorio told Page Six at the time. "[She] is getting married to Thierry Gillier, the ex-husband of her sister."

After his relationship with Aoki came to light, many people expressed their disapproval over the couple's age gap on social media. However, Aoki's father, Def Jam co-founder Russell Simmons, seemingly gave the pair his blessing.

"I'm not gonna kick and scream about her choices," he recently told TMZ. "All I can do is offer my advice and unconditional love."

Aoki's mom, Kimora Lee Simmons didn't appear to be as enthusiastic about her daughter's choice of boyfriend.

Taking to her Instagram Story on Friday, Kimora shared a video of a mother panda furiously pulling her baby cup away with her teeth and flipping it over a wooden railing. "On my last nerve right now!", she captioned the clip.

Kimora and Russell were married from 1998 to 2009 and have an age gap of 18 years between them. The record executive and his ex-wife first met in 1992, before tying the knot in a civil ceremony in Manhattan on December 20, 1998. They had a second wedding in St. Barth's later that month.

They welcomed their daughters Ming and Aoki in 2000 and 2002, respectively. In 2006, they announced their separation and finalized their divorce two years later.

Though it has been over a decade since their divorce, the two appear to have become estranged and have taken the ill will between them to social media.

Following Father's Day last year, Russell took to his Instagram Stories with a defiant message seemingly aimed at his ex-wife, which read: "Stop telling fathers they should have fought harder to see their children & start asking mothers why he had to fight at all."

Kimora took to her own Instagram Stories with a rebuttal to her ex-husband's cryptic message, which read in part: "This narrative of attacking the only caregiver, the only parent in the home with the kids, the mom, AND the kids for one's own shortcomings and embarrassment is dead."

