Deborra-Lee Furness is enjoying the limelight again following her split from Hugh Jackman in September 2023.

The 68-year-old was all smiles as she attended the She Leads the World Portrait Gallery event for CARE International Women's Day in New York City on Monday.

Deborra-Lee looked chic in a simple, all-black outfit that consisted of a loose, three-quarter-length sleeve top and skinny pants.

She appeared to be wearing minimal makeup, and wore her blonde hair in an updo, with loose pieces framing her face.

Deborra-Lee wasn't alone and was pictured beaming as she posed alongside her friend, photographer Nigel Baker, 51, at the star-studded event.

The Australian actress is embracing her new life without her husband by her side, and recently admitted she is "frightened" and "excited" about her future.

"It is kind of exciting," she told The Daily Telegraph in January.

"You know what, change, transition, evolution is a little frightening and we are all a bit scared of it, but I think it is probably our greatest gift," she added.

Deborra-Lee and Hugh announced their shocking split after 27 years of marriage six months ago, claiming they both want to "pursue individual growth".

"We have been blessed to share almost three decades together as husband and wife in a wonderful, loving marriage," their statement began.

"Our journey now is shifting, and we have decided to separate to pursue our individual growth."

The former couple continued: "Our family has been and always will be our highest priority. We undertake this next chapter with gratitude, love, and kindness.

"We greatly appreciate your understanding in respecting our privacy as our family navigates this transition in all of our lives," they concluded, signing off: "Deb and Hugh Jackman."

Since their split, Deborra-Lee has been keeping herself busy and thrown herself back into work. She recently promoted her return to the big screen in Force of Nature: The Dry 2, alongside Eric Bana – and she has other projects lined up too.

"I've got a few [projects] up my sleeve, I'm working on a script with Rebecca Rigg, which I want to direct and act in,' she told Yahoo Lifestyle.

"And who knows there might be a reprisal from the character I play [in Force of Nature]. Hey, maybe another sequel from a character I played many years ago in Shame," she added.

Despite her breakup with the Wolverine actor, the couple have remained amicable and even reunited on October 12, 2023, for dinner at NYC restaurant Polo Bar, to celebrate Hugh's 55th birthday.

"Yes, it's true. It was a lovely evening," his reps told Page Six of the dinner, which saw the pair spend time with their two children, son Oscar, 23, and daughter Ava, 18.

Deborra-Lee and Hugh, who tied the knot in 1996 after meeting on the set of the Australian drama Correlli in 1995, adopted their children during their marriage.

The duo also united in December to pay tribute to Australian chef Bill Granger, who died peacefully on Christmas Day aged 54.

They wrote on Instagram: "We are devastated to hear the news of Bill's passing. His talent, his joie de vivre, the way he brought people together, and his commitment to family were inspiring. We will miss his friendship most of all.

"Our love goes out to Natalie and their 3 incredible daughters Edie, Ines and Bunny." They signed off the post with, "Rest in peace. Deb & Hugh."

