Britney Spears breaks silence, divulges rare new Justin Timberlake relationship secrets in book excerpts

The first look at Britney Spears' highly-anticipated memoir, The Woman in Me, is finally here, and there are some bombshells indeed.

The book, out on October 24, promises to cover the pop sensation's notorious highs and lows, from when she joined The Mickey Mouse Club cast in 1992 to her meteoric rise as a teen megastar in 1999, to her 13-year, headline-making conservatorship at the hands of her family, namely her father Jamie Spears.

She is also not holding back about her highly-publicized relationships, especially her romance with Justin Timberlake, who she met when she was 12 years old on the set of The Mickey Mouse Club.

In a new batch of excerpts from her book shared by People, Britney looks back at her first brush with the entertainment world – and her first kiss with Justin, who she eventually dated from 1999 to 2002.

"It was honestly a kid's dream," the "Oops… I Did It Again" singer first says of her time on The Mickey Mouse Club, alongside fellow child stars Ryan Gosling, Christina Aguilera, Keri Russell, and Tony Lucca.

She recalls: "Being in the show was boot camp for the entertainment industry: extensive dance rehearsals, singing lessons, acting classes, time in the recording studio, and school in between."

"[It was] unbelievably fun, particularly for a kid like me," she writes, though adds: "But it was also exceptionally hard work: we would run choreography thirty times in a day, trying to get every step perfect."

Then Justin finally comes into the picture when she writes: "I quickly connected with a boy named Justin Timberlake," before going on to detail a sleepover with the cast, and the game of Truth or Dare that led to her and Justin's first kiss.

© Getty Britney and Justin met when they were 11 and 12 years old in 1992 on the set of The Mickey Mouse Club

"Someone dared Justin to kiss me," Britney writes, before revealing: "A Janet Jackson song was playing in the background as he leaned in and kissed me."

As for what later became a highly-contentious relationship between the two – marred with cheating accusations and tearful television interviews – fans will have to wait for the memoir's book release.

© Getty The two dated for three years, from 1999 to 2002

Speaking with People about finally being able to tell her life story – a seemingly unabridged version – and her newfound independence, Britney admits: "Learning this new freedom, I'll admit, is challenging at times."

© Getty One of the former couple's most unforgettable moments was their matching denim looks at the 2001 AMAs

She continues: "Over the past 15 years or even at the start of my career, I sat back while people spoke about me and told my story for me," though now adds: "After getting out of my conservatorship, I was finally free to tell my story without consequences from the people in charge of my life.

"It is finally time for me to raise my voice and speak out, and my fans deserve to hear it directly from me… No more conspiracy, no more lies – just me owning my past, present and future."

