Why David Walliams has kept his love life very private since Lara Stone split

David Walliams has kept his relationships under wraps since his split from his ex-wife Lara Stone in 2015, following a five-year marriage.

The former Britain's Got Talent judge – who recently came under fire for his offensive comments about contestants – met the Dutch supermodel in 2009 and they got married in 2010. Their son Alfred was born in 2013 but their marriage ended just two years later.

The couple were married from 2010 to 2015

So who is the Little Britain star dating now? David was previously linked to the likes of Geri Halliwell-Horner and Lisa Snowdon before his marriage, while there have been reports he dated Made in Chelsea's Ashley James, Britain's Got Talent stylist Lou Teasdale and, most recently, Keeley Hazell since his split from Lara.

However, there could be a reason he has refrained from confirming any romances publicly.

© Getty David and Geri Halliwell-Horner were previously linked

David made a rare comment about his love life on Desert Island Discs in 2009, telling Kirsty Young that Kate Beckinsale and Natalie Imbruglia are his ideal women, adding: "But neither of them would ever go out with me, so I can't."

He continued by stating that he had not experienced requited love during his time in the spotlight. "I think it's connected to that. I also think I got very close to someone and I got very hurt," he added.

Meanwhile, Lara previously admitted that she and David struggled with the public interest in their relationship. Recalling one "terrifying" experience, she told Dutch Vogue: "I'd been at his house and was walking back to the Tube and this car was driving next to me and they were taking pictures the whole time. It was just so bewildering and terrifying."

When did David Walliams marry Lara Stone?

David and Lara share a son called Alfred

David and Lara reportedly first crossed paths at a Chelsea football match in 2009, and their relationship developed quickly. Four months after David proposed, the couple got married at Claridge's Hotel in London on 16 May 2010.

Lara looked radiant in an ivory corset wedding dress by Givenchy's Riccardo Tisci, complete with gold chain-trimmed straps and a cape. She changed into a gold mini dress for their reception at Shoreditch House, while David looked dapper in a black suit.

WATCH: David Walliams Makes Rare Comment About Son

Three years later, the couple became parents after the birth of their son Alfred, of whom David is fiercely private. Speaking of the impact his fame has on his family, he told HELLO! Magazine: "I knew what I was getting into, this is what I signed up to. Making a television programme, being in the spotlight is unavoidable and if you’re a kid, it must be quite hard.

"You don’t know what they going to want to do with their lives. They might choose to do something completely private, in which case, there doesn’t seem to be any advantage to being in the spotlight."

Why did David Walliams and Lara Stone split?

© Dave Benett Lara Stone has found love with David Grievson

After five years of marriage, the couple separated in March 2015. David cited Lara's "unreasonable behaviour" as the reason for their divorce but has not commented further on their split.

Lara has since found love with property developer David Grievson.

Who is David Walliams' partner?

"I have a pathological fear of being on my own. When I am with my own thoughts, I start to unravel and I start to think really dark, self-destructive thoughts," David admitted on Desert Island Discs.

© Beretta/Sims/Shutterstock David Walliams and Keeley Hazell were pictured at Ant McPartlin's wedding

Although he has not confirmed any romantic relationships recently, he has been linked to his ex-girlfriend, model-turned-actress Keeley Hazell. They were first connected back in the 2000s, but they fuelled rumours they had rekindled their romance after enjoying dinner together in 2020 and attending Ant McPartlin’s wedding together in August 2021.

READ NOW: Most expensive celeb divorce settlements: Jeff Bezos, Kevin Costner & more million-dollar splits