Inside The Gilded Age star Thomas Cocquerel's love life history: Lily Collins, Dianna Agron and more

Julian Fellowes' hit period drama The Gilded Age has officially returned to screens for its second season and viewers are thrilled to be reunited with the cast and characters.

The series will again focus on the elite residents of Manhattan's Upper East Side in 1800's New York as they navigate high society scandal and money-orientated drama.

Fans were disappointed, however, when it was revealed that one star of the show, Thomas Cocquerel, won't be reprising his role as Tom Raikes. At the end of season one, Tom left leading lady Marian Brook (played by Louisa Jacobson) heartbroken after leaving her on their wedding day to pursue a romance with another woman.

Many are wondering about the reasons behind Thomas' exit. And what about Thomas' love life away from the show?

Fans might be surprised to learn the Australian-born actor, 34, has been involved with some very famous names including Emily in Paris star, Lily Collins...

Thomas Cocquerel's romance with Lily Collins

In early 2014, it was reported that Thomas was dating actress Lily Collins. These days, Lily is perhaps best known for appearing in Netflix's Emily in Paris, but she's grown up in the public eye thanks to being music legend Phil Collins' daughter.

© Noel Vasquez Lily Collins and Thomas Cocquerel briefly dated in 2014

Lily had previously been in a relationship with actor Jamie Campbell Bower before they split and Lily moved on with Sydney-born Thomas. The couple, who were introduced by mutual friends, kept things lowkey and were only spotted out together in public on a few occasions but Lily did once post a picture of them together on social media.

However, the relationship was not to last and they split after just a few months of dating. Now, Lily is happily married to director Charlie McDowell after tying the knot in 2021.

© Getty Lily Collins went on to marry Charlie McDowell in 2021

Romance with Dianna Agron

Shortly after it was reported that Lily Collins and Thomas had split, rumours began circulating that he had begun dating Glee star Dianna Agron after they were spotted kissing at Coachella festival in the Spring. In the summer of 2014, Dianna was pictured taking a trip Down Under to visit Thomas in Sydney – proving that things were moving fast between the pair. However, by the end of the year, after nine months of dating, the couple parted ways.

Today, Dianna is in a relationship with Harold Ancart. She was previously married to Winston Marshall between 2016 and 2020.

© Frazer Harrison Dianna Agron and Thomas Cocquerel also dated in 2014

Thomas Cocquerel and Bambi Northwood-Blyth

Meanwhile, in more recent times, Thomas dated the model Bambi Northwood-Blyth. The pair were photographed in public walking arm-in-arm in Bondi, Australia, in 2020 after Bambi, who was 29 at the time, split from her fashion designer husband Dan Single.

At the time the photos were published, MailOnline reported that they were living together in a beachside apartment. Today, however, it seems that Thomas is now single.

© Kevin Tachman Model Bambi Northwood-Blyth attends the 2018 amfAR Gala New York at Cipriani Wall Street on February 7, 2018

What has Thomas Cocquerel said about his love life?

In an interview with The Sydney Morning Herald last year, Thomas opened up about his relationships and what he's learned from dating over the years.

© Alison Cohen Rosa Thomas Cocquerel recently left The Gilded Age

"I've learnt not to force things in a relationship. With all the travelling I continue to do for work, I now know what not to do. You can't try to get jobs in the same country just because you want your relationship to work.

"I've found more peace in letting go and letting things fall as they may." He added: "That's allowed me to explore happier, healthier relationships. I only realised this recently. What matters to me in a relationship is being with someone with a sense of humour, who doesn’t take life too seriously, and is passionate and hard-working."