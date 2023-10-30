The Gilded Age's filming locations: Where is period drama filmed?

We're heading back to 1800s New York in the second season of Julian Fellowes' hit period piece, The Gilded Age. And with more drama from our Fifth Avenue residents comes another visual spectacle of historic houses and grand mansions.

The series follows a group of affluent characters living in Manhattan's Upper East Side during the Gilded Age, a pivotal moment in America's history marked by immense economic change and great conflict between old money aristocrats and the nouveau riche.

But where exactly is the show filmed and when is it set?

Where is The Gilded Age filmed?

The Gilded Age is filmed in Rhode Island, Upstate New York, Newport and the Hudson Valley, using breathtaking historic houses and museums as a backdrop for scenes.

Rhode Island locations

The Breakers' Great Hall and Music Room provides the set for Bertha Russell's ballroom in her Manhattan home. The historic mansion was built between 1893 and 1895 as a summer home for Cornelius Vanderbilt II, and designed by Richard Morris Hunt in the Renaissance Revival style.

Marble House also featured in the series and was used as George and Bertha Russell's bedroom. This Newport landmark was built by William Vanderbilt between 1888 and 1892 as a 39th birthday present for his wife Alva Vanderbilt.

© Alison Cohen Rosa The Breakers' Great Hall and Music Room is used as the set for Bertha Russell's ballroom

Rosecliff in Newport provides the exterior shot for Sylvia Chamberlain's house. The grand mansion was designed by architect Stanford White and built in 1902 for Nevada silver heiress Theresa Fair Oelrichs.

Finally, The Elms, another Newport mansion, serves as the location for the servants' kitchens and Sarah Berwind's bedroom, as well as parts of the Russell home.

© Alison Cohen Rosa The Elms is used as the servants' kitchen

Other Rhode Island locations include Château-sur-Mer, which is used as the exterior for Caroline Astor's Beechwood house and Agnes van Rhijn's bedroom.

Hunter House, Belcourt of Newport, Newport Art Museum and The Colony House have also provided backdrops for scenes in the series.

© Alison Cohen Rosa Marble House is used as Bertha Russell's bedroom

New York locations

Lyndhurst Mansion, a Gothic Revival structure, is used for interior shots of Charles and Aurora Fane's home. The building, which was designed in 1838 by Alexander Jackson Davis, was once owned by Jay Gould, who was the real-life inspiration for George Russell.

The Belvedere Estate in Tarrytown features as a stand-in for Central Park. It was built as early as the 1910s and was originally part of a 90,000-acre property, Philipsburg Manor.

© Alison Cohen Rosa The Belvedere Estate is used as a stand-in for Central Park

Finally, Glenview Mansion, a luxury mansion built in 1876, is used to film part of Mrs. Astor's residence.

Other locations include the Hart Cluett Museum, the Rock Hall Museum, Hempstead House and Troy Townhouse.

What year is The Gilded Age set?

The Gilded Age is set in late 19th-century New York. Season two opens on Easter morning in 1883.