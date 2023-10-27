The Gilded Age season two: all the details

The Gilded Age is almost back for season two, and sees the Julian Fellowes show return after a year since the season one finale. So what does New York’s high society have in store for us this time? With an all-star returning cast and intriguing plot, here’s everything to know about season two…

What is The Gilded Age season two about?

The season two synopsis reads: "The American Gilded Age was a period of immense economic change, of great conflict between the old ways and brand new systems, and of huge fortunes made and lost. Season two of The Gilded Age begins on Easter morning 1883, with the news that Bertha Russell's bid for a box at the Academy of Music has been rejected.

WATCH: Julian Fellowes is back with season two of his hit period drama

"Through the eight episodes of the season, we watch as Bertha challenges Mrs. Astor and the old system and works to not only gain a foothold in Society but to potentially take a leading role in it. George Russell takes on his own battle with a growing union at his steel plant in Pittsburgh. In the Brook House, Marian continues her journey to find her way in the world secretly teaching at a girls' school while much to everyone’s surprise Ada begins a new courtship. Of course, Agnes approves of none of it.

© Heyday Productions Taissa Farmiga as Gladys Russell

"In Brooklyn, the Scott family begins to heal from a shocking discovery, and Peggy taps into her activist spirit through her work with T. Thomas Fortune at the NY Globe."

Who is in The Gilded Age cast?

Chicago star Christine Baranski returns as the proud aristocrat Agnes van Rhijn, while Sex and the City star Cynthia Nixon also returns as Ada Brook. The Leftovers star Carrie Coon plays Bertha Russell, Homeland’s Morgan Spector plays her husband George, UnReal star Denée Benton stars Peggy Scott, newcomer Louisa Jacobson plays Marian Brook and The Nun actress Taissa Farmiga stars as Gladys Russell.

© HBO Cynthia Nixon stars

What is The Gilded Age’s link to Downton Abbey?

The Gilded Age is also penned by Downton Abbey’s creator, Julian Fellowes. The screenwriter is also known for creating the period drama Belgravia, as well as The English Game and a Titanic miniseries.

When is The Gilded Age out?

Fans won’t have long to wait at all, as the new series of the hit show will be released on HBO Max and Sky from 29 October 2023.