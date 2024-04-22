Kourtney Kardashian reveals how Travis Barker's grand gesture for her didn't go as planned

Kourtney Kardashian's 45th birthday week featured a host of sweet celebrations and tributes from all her family members and closest friends, although none was more precious than husband Travis Barker's.

The 48-year-old Blink-182 drummer prepared a lavish gesture for his wife, which saw her name "KOURT" spelled out in silver balloons outside their private plane.

However, Kourtney took fans inside the planned tribute, and while grand in scope, she revealed that in preparing the gift for her, the letter "U" flew away, just leaving "KORT" behind.

Still, it seemed like the star was just as enthralled with her husband's sweet surprise as they were snapped in Travis' tribute smooching outside the plane with the letters behind them.

Travis included many other shots, from the adoring (lounging on their yacht, Kourtney cozying up to their baby Rocky) to the comedic (Kourtney unwrapping presents in bed, leaning over the toilet with her dress hiked up).

The musician penned in his tribute: "Happy Birthday to my beautiful wife, soulmate and best friend forever. I love you, I love our life together. Thank you for being the most amazing wife a person could ask for."

© Instagram Kourtney shared a glimpse of Travis' birthday tribute on her Instagram Stories

"Here's to many more years of adventures together," he concluded, to which Kourtney responded: "Husband of my dreams. I love our life!!"

Her sisters Kim and Khloé, plus mom Kris Jenner, were all front and center with their loving words for the mom-of-four as well, with Kris leading the charge with several childhood photos.

"What in the world is happening, time is twirling so fast and I can't believe you are 45!!!" she wrote. "Well you have grown into the most beautiful and amazing daughter, wife, mommy, sister, auntie and best friend a girl can have."

© Instagram The two were captured kissing outside the planned surprise

"You are a kick ass business boss and I am so proud of you every day! Thank you for making me a grandma for the first time and for every single moment and memory we share. I love you beyond measure"

Khloé shared some insight into their close bond, revealing that they called each other "Jane" and "Suzanne," and penned: "I can't wait for you to be done breastfeeding so we can wrestle. You promised me last year that we would start wrestling again."

"What would I do without you? I never want to go through a moment of this life without you. The laughter we've shared and share I'll crave forever," she wrote, ending with the beautiful: "Nothing can break you and I."

Kim shared a photo from their recent sister vacation to Turks & Caicos with their kids, reliving their glorious sunny days as she wrote: "Sharing a room and friends and cars and our lives together for four decades has been the most magical journey to have you by my side."

© Instagram Her sisters were front and center with birthday tributes as well

"I love you and I can't wait for another 45 years together! I will especially cherish this last sister trip where all of our kids had dance parties til they passed out, the way we all did growing up!"

