Wetsuit-clad Princess Kate's Bahamas ocean video has fans saying the same thing

The Princess of Wales and her husband Prince William are never shy of getting stuck into sports on royal appearances, but it's not often you see them dressed in wetsuits to swim on the ocean bed.

The royals released a video of themselves snorkelling and diving with 2021 Earthshot Prize Winner Coral Vita to better understand their project on farming and planting coral in the Bahamas.

While the Prince opted for a rash vest and a pair of blue swim trunks, Princess Kate covered up in a black wetsuit with cropped shorts and sleeves. Matching flippers helped her cut through the water, while her dark hair was tied into a low ponytail to prevent it from getting tangled in her snorkel and mask.

Fans couldn't help but point out that she continued to wear her iconic diamond and sapphire engagement ring on her left hand, with many stating they assumed she would have left the iconic jewel – that previously belonged to Princess Diana – safely at home.

WATCH: Prince William puts on impressive muscular display in 'merman' video

While the comments section of their videos, shared on YouTube and X, were filled with praise for their "inspiring" work, it also featured remarks such as: "Amazing work! I hope we can prevent the complete collapse of coral reefs. I will say, you wouldn’t catch me snorkeling with such an iconic ring on my finger!"

After X user @isaguor zoomed in on Kate's left hand, they wrote: "Mad respect to Princess Catherine for diving with the rings on. I don't think I could do that for fear of them slipping off my finger."

© YouTube The Princess of Wales wore her engagement ring in the water in the Bahamas in 2022

Followers shared their thoughts on whether she'd take that risk, with one commenting: "It's a replica. She actually wears the replica for most engagements and strenuous exercises in engagements," and another stating: "She may have copies for travelling or like most of us they don’t come off very easily after years of wearing."

Princess Diana originally chose the Garrard ahead of her marriage to King Charles in 1981. After her death, William held onto the jewel until he was ready to propose to Kate in 2010, carrying it around in his rucksack for three weeks before proposing in Kenya.

© Getty The Princess of Wales wears a diamond and sapphire ring that previously belonged to Princess Diana

It is thought to hold special symbolism, aside from being a royal heirloom worth a reported £390k.

"Some of the most notable stones were found in Ceylon, Burma and Kashmir back in the 14th century," Justin Daughters of Berganza said of sapphires.

William proposed to his long-term girlfriend in 2010

"Kashmir sapphires, famed for the superiority of their colour and velvety appearance, continue to be a truly sought-after rarity."

Justin added: "Sapphires were once believed to protect wearers from the effects of poison - including snake bites - they’re now more commonly associated with sincerity, truth and faithfulness."

READ MORE: 7 expert tips on how to buy the perfect engagement ring: cost, carat and more