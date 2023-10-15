Downton Abbey's Michelle Dockery flashes dazzling engagement ring following fairytale wedding

Downton Abbey star Michelle Dockery gave fans a glimpse of her dazzling engagement ring in her latest post on her joint Instagram account with co-star Michael Fox.

The actress, who tied the knot with Jasper Waller-Bridge in September, shared a video showing her signing vinyl covers of her and Michael's upcoming EP, Don't Go Alone, which will be released on December 8.

The Downton Abbey stars announced their new EP on Friday

Michelle's breathtaking diamond is on full show in the clip, which you can watch in the video below.

In the caption, the 41-year-old encouraged her followers to pre-order the record. "Who's pre-ordered their signed vinyl???" she penned. "There's only a limited run available of the LP so make sure to get one before they're gone! Pre-order before 6pm tomorrow (Monday 16th) to get exclusive pre-sale access to the Michael and Michelle tour."

Michelle and Michael first announced the new EP on Friday. "*BIG NEWS!!!* Michael & Michelle are going on a UK tour AND releasing a new EP!!!" they wrote. "'Don't Go Alone' will be released on 8th December, and a limited edition run of signed LP’s are available to pre-order now!"

On the EP, the musical duo are once again joined by Mumford and Sons musician Chris Maas on percussion, Tommy Heap (Willy Mason) on piano and drums and Carlos Garcia (Dermot Kennedy, Paolo Nutini, John Newman) on guitar.

Michael Fox and Michelle Dockery will be going on tour in 2024

Next January, Michael and Michelle, who first met on the set of Downton Abbey, will embark on a UK tour, hitting stages in Manchester, Leeds, Glasgow, Belfast, Stroud, and finally the iconic London's Lafayette.

Michelle previously explained what attracted the pair to a career in music. "There was something about that time after the series [Downton] had ended... About looking at something with fresh eyes and feeling nervous about what's ahead," she said. "Then suddenly we were just writing music.

"It's a whole different set of skills and vulnerability. Acting tends to start with what's already written on the page. Music can begin anywhere. It's different and very freeing."

Michelle's exciting career news comes almost a month after she wed her partner Jasper, who is the brother of Fleabag star Phoebe Waller-Bridge.

© Click News & Media / SplashNews.com Michelle and Jasper tied the knot at St. Nicholas' Church in Chiswick, West London

The couple said 'I do' on September 23 in a ceremony held in Chiswick, London, which was followed by a reception at the Orleans House Gallery in Twickenham.

It was a star-studded affair, with several of Michelle's Downton co-stars in attendance.

Lily James, Joanne Froggatt, Elizabeth McGovern, Hugh Bonneville, Lesley Manville and Lesley Nicol were among the attendees, as well as Michelle's longtime friend, Laura Carmichael, aka Edith Crawley, who was one of several bridesmaids.

© Dave J Hogan Michelle and Jasper met in 2019

Julian Fellowes, Jim Carter, Imelda Staunton and Allen Leech were also present for Michelle and Jasper's big day.

Michelle was pictured wearing a stunning white satin Emilia Wickstead gown, which featured a square neckline and dropped waist. Meanwhile, her husband looked dapper in a blue three-piece suit.