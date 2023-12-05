Hugh Jackman, 55, has reason to smile only months after split from wife Deborra Lee Furness, 67

Hugh Jackman, 55, recently offered his fans a glimpse of optimism following his split from wife Deborra-Lee Furness, 67.

After a series of somber Instagram posts that had fans expressing concern for his well-being, the acclaimed actor shared a brighter moment.

On Tuesday, he greeted his followers with a cheerful selfie, captioning it, "Good morning London," showcasing a more uplifted spirit.

This positive turn was well-received by his fans, who quickly commented on the noticeable change. "Now you're starting to smile," one fan noted, reflecting the collective relief among his followers.

Another added, "Love the smile Hugh... have a nice trip," echoing the sentiments of many who were pleased to see him in better spirits.

The shift in mood came after Hugh shared introspective photos on Instagram last Friday, where he appeared pensive and somewhat downcast while walking in New York City.

Those images, captioned "Entirely too close" with a hashtag #moods, prompted a flood of supportive messages.

The concern for Hugh's well-being was palpable, with fans pouring in their affection and worry.

One fan, sensing his discomfort, asked, "Why so serious my love?" while another remarked on the intensity of his expression, "Not a good day?" The photographs, capturing Hugh's furrowed brow and stern gaze, led one fan to describe his facial expression as 'stern,' while another worriedly added, "It looks more like a 'mug shot' than a selfie."

Hugh's recent posts come in the wake of his separation from Deborra-Lee Furness, his wife of 27 years.

The couple, who met on the set of "Correlli" in 1995 and later married in 1996, adopted two children together, Oscar, 23, and Ava, 18.

Their split, announced in October, surprised many fans and was described in a joint statement as a mutual decision to focus on individual growth while maintaining the family as their highest priority.

In another intriguing development, Hugh hinted last month at the release of a tell-all memoir. This forthcoming book, as reported by US Weekly, is in its early stages but is anticipated to be a candid reflection on his life and career, including some potentially surprising disclosures.

This memoir is seen as an opportunity for Hugh to openly share his journey and experiences, especially in the context of his recent divorce.

