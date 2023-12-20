Kelly Clarkson gives update on dating life following Brandon Blackstock divorce

Kelly Clarkson recently opened up about her journey of self-discovery and growth since her divorce.

During a candid conversation with guest Shannen Doherty on "The Kelly Clarkson Show," the 41-year-old singer and talk show host shared insights into her personal life and the changes she's experienced since her split from music manager Brandon Blackstock.

Reflecting on the challenges of divorce, Kelly acknowledged the difficulty of parting ways with someone she envisioned a lifelong future with.

Despite this, she proudly revealed that she's relishing her newfound independence. "I think I need a little more work on me in a relationship to make sure I take care of myself at the same time as somebody else," she said.

This self-awareness has led her to a stage where she's "really enjoying me."

The conversation took a lighter turn when Shannen, 52, mentioned the solace she finds in her dogs amidst her own divorce.

© NBC Kelly Clarkson is enjoying her single life

Kelly related to this, humorously revealing a shift in her household rules. Where once dogs were not allowed in bed, a space reserved for "that kinda fun," as she laughingly put it, they now rule her bed in the absence of her ex-husband.

Kelly and Brandon, who is the son of Narvel Blackstock and stepson of country music star Reba McEntire, had a whirlwind romance that began with their engagement in 2012 and led to their marriage in 2013.

© Getty Brandon has two other kids, Savannah and Seth, from a previous marriage

They have two children together, River Rose, 9, and Remington "Remy" Alexander, 7. However, their journey as a couple came to an end when Kelly filed for divorce in 2020, which was finalized two years later.

Addressing her current relationship status during an Instagram Live session with fans following her appearance on the Today show, Kelly emphasized her contentment with being single.

© Getty Images Kelly looks very different since her divorce

"Do I have a boyfriend? No! And not looking," she assured. "You know why? I love being single. I have two kids, two dogs, three rabbits, a hamster, multiple jobs — there's a lot going on."

In her heart-to-heart with Doherty, Kelly also touched upon the emotional rollercoaster she's been on, particularly the comfort she finds in her dog, Henry, during her moments of grief.

Kelly Clarkson has lost over 50lbs since her divorce

"I would cry a lot — as you do when grief happens — Henry would come in and would force his head under my arm and just sit there with me. And I was like, ‘Is there a man like this around? Anybody?'" she shared, half-jokingly.

Ending on a note of self-appreciation and empowerment, Kelly expressed her joy in embracing solitude and self-love. "Also, I love me and I love spending time with me," she said. "It’s really great. It feels powerful!"

Get the lowdown on the biggest, hottest celebrity news, features and profiles coming out of the U.S. Sign up to our HELLO! Hollywood newsletter and get them delivered straight to your inbox.