Kelly Clarkson facing big family change as she counts down the days

Kelly Clarkson has had a busy summer bringing down the house with her Las Vegas residency, Chemistry, and now she's facing a major shift in her personal life.

The singer - who shares her two young children, River, nine, and son Remington, seven, with her ex-husband Brandon Blackstock - recently moved out of her Los Angeles mansion in preparation to put down roots in New York.

The Kelly Clarkson Show will air from the Big Apple when it begins filming again and with her residency in Sin City wrapping up, it'll be NYC bound.

WATCH: Kelly Clarkson calls out her ex Brandon Blackstock in her song

She said she was "counting down" to the end of her show, with an Instagram post of herself on stage with the caption: "Y’ALL, only 2 more shows! #chemistry #chemistryvegas," she wrote.

Kelly and her kids will start a new life away from Los Angeles, and as the summer comes to an end, her children will also start a new year at school.

The mom-of-two opened up about her decision to move, citing the need for a fresh start for herself and her offspring. Talking to TalkShopLive, she said: "My family is East Coast. They’re North Carolina-based. It was one of those things where I just had to.

“Also, there were a lot of personal things going on, too. I feel like our family — me and my kids — really needed a fresh start and I just could not get it here [in Los Angeles]," she continued. "There was just hurdle after hurdle with things."It's not been an easy journey for Kelly and her family.

© Getty Images Kelly and Brandon were together for almost a decade

She and Brandon were together for almost a decade; they were married for eight and relished the birth of their two children.

Their path to divorce began three years ago and it became bitter. It finally concluded last year with a costly finalized agreement.

© Getty Kelly and her children are starting a new life in New York

Kelly pays a staggering monthly sum to her ex. Even before she began paying Brandon a monthly sum, she reportedly forked out over $1.3 million in a one-off payment to him.

The 'Since You've Been Gone' singer has primary custody of River and Remy, but still pays Brandon $45,601 a month in child support.

© Emma McIntyre Kelly has primary custody of her kids

Kelly was also ordered to pay Brandon $150,000 a month in spousal support, although this was later lowered to $115,000 a month, which she must pay until January 31, 2024.

Kelly opened up about her divorce in October 2020, telling Entertainment Tonight: "I feel like if you're hiding something, there must be something wrong with it. And there's nothing wrong with anything – life just kind of happens, and it takes turns that you don't expect and are sad."

© NBC Kelly's show will now film in New York

Her new album, Chemistry, has been dubbed her "divorce album". Speaking of its title, Kelly previously explained: "I was trying to find a word, it might be one of the songs on the album [spoiler alert: it is], but I was trying to find a word that really described the whole thing.

"I didn't want everybody to think I was just coming out with some 'I'm angry,' 'I'm sad' – just one or two emotions. This album is definitely the arc of an entire relationship."

