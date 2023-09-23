Kelly Clarkson reveals relationship status following Brandon Blackstock divorce

Kelly Clarkson is navigating her journey through single life with a newfound sense of self, following her tumultuous divorce from Brandon Blackstock.

The acclaimed singer, during an Instagram Live session, revealed her current relationship status to her followers, expressing her contentment with being single.

“Do I have a boyfriend? No! And not looking. You know why? I love being single,” the 41-year-old icon shared animatedly.

Kelly, a multifaceted individual balancing a myriad of roles, including being a mother to two kids and managing multiple jobs, feels a myriad of responsibilities cascading her life. “There’s a lot going on,” she noted, delineating her full life, filled with children, pets, and a prolific career.

© Getty Images Kelly Clarkson reveals relationship status

Navigating the waves of a failed marriage comes with a multitude of struggles. The acceptance of a lifetime without a once beloved partner is a journey of self-redemption and realignment of life’s perspectives.

The Since You’ve Been Gone singer, who envisioned spending her life with Brandon, finds the prospect of starting over challenging.

© Getty Images Kelly Clarkson performs during her show chemistry

The songstress, who waded through her highly publicized and taxing divorce, humorously declared back in December 2021 that she might remain “single forever.”

An episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show saw her confessing her challenges in discerning the “red flags” in her partners. “I’m always that person that’s like, ‘Oh, I don’t know. Maybe they were having an off day,’” she remarked with a blend of jest and earnestness. The divorce, filed in June 2020, culminated in March 2022, after a series of legal battles over child custody and shared properties.

© Emma McIntyre Kelly Clarkson and Brandon Blackstock share two children

The post-divorce era heralded a transformative phase for Kelly, who relocated to New York City with her children, River Rose and Remington “Remy” Alexander, to host her talk show.

The move acted as a therapeutic transition for her, bringing a rejuvenated sense of self and vigor. The Texas-born singer, surprisingly found solace in the city’s ambiance. “I love living here…But you will see this face all the time at the park. I love walking around,” she confessed in another Instagram Live session, acknowledging the shared joy of her children in their new environment.

© Getty Kelly Clarkson and her two children

The Breakaway hitmaker shared glimpses of her children’s integration into the city life, humorously recounting her son’s insistence on appearing alone in the subway at just seven. This transition and the joy emanating from her surroundings were echoed in her appearance on the Today show in June. She articulated her preference for her new residence over LA and reflected on the transformation induced by COVID, especially concerning her marital dissolution.

The Grammy winner had never harbored a desire to reside in LA, acquiescing for the sake of her marriage and career. The subsequent solitude post-separation unearthed feelings of loneliness and a yearning for familial connections, most of whom reside on the East Coast.

Kelly’s artistic expression channeled the turbulent emotions stemming from her divorce in her profound album, Chemistry, unveiling the myriad dimensions of her relationship, predominantly focusing on the turbulent aspects. An extended version, featuring five additional tracks, was released subsequently on Thursday.