Kelly Clarkson makes a fresh start as she prepares to move out of LA home following divorce

Kelly Clarkson is ushering in a new chapter in her life. And it begins with a major move from the West Coast to the East.

Monday saw the bustling activity of moving trucks outside Kelly's Toluca Lake, California home. This comes as the 41-year-old songstress is set to bid adieu to the luxurious mansion she had acquired for $5.4 million, post her divorce from Brandon Blackstock in 2021.

In May, the powerhouse vocalist who has been a mainstay in our hearts since her American Idol days, opened up about her decision to move, citing the need for a fresh start for herself and her two children — nine-year-old River and seven-year-old Remy.

She shared to TalkShopLive: "My family is East Coast. They’re North Carolina-based. It was one of those things where I just had to.

© Getty Kelly Clarkson and her two children

“Also, there were a lot of personal things going on, too. I feel like our family — me and my kids — really needed a fresh start and I just could not get it here [in Los Angeles]," she continued. "There was just hurdle after hurdle with things."

Alongside this personal transition, fans of The Kelly Clarkson Show will soon see a shift in its skyline backdrop, as she's relocating the hit daytime talk show to the bustling streets of New York City.

MORE: Kelly Clarkson's latest look leaves fans asking the same thing

© Emma McIntyre Kelly Clarkson and Brandon Blackstock share two children

But Kelly's changes aren't confined to addresses. In a significant, heart-touching move, the Since U Been Gone singer reimagined one of her deeply personal tracks. At her Las Vegas residency show last Saturday, Kelly reworked the lyrics of her 2015 ballad, Piece By Piece.

Originally a tribute to Blackstock and a reflection on the void left by her absentee father, the song has now evolved into an anthem of self-love and empowerment.

MORE: Kelly Clarkson recalls moment from divorce album that left her 'destroyed, just bawling'

MORE: Kelly Clarkson discusses questions 'catastrophic' Brandon Blackstock divorce prompted from her two young kids

Kelly Clarkson delivers brutal blow to ex-husband Brandon Blackstock

"This song I initially wrote just super hopeful, right? And well, sometimes hopeful turns into hopeless. So here we go, Piece by Piece," she shared with her audience, referencing the transformative journey captured in her lyrics, as reported by People.

The original verses lauded Brandon for his caring nature as both a partner and father: 'Piece by piece, he collected me up... He filled the holes that you burned in me,' she once sang. However, in a moving display of self-realization, Kelly flipped the narrative in her revised version: 'I collected me up' and 'I filled the holes that you burned in me.'

© Getty Images Kelly Clarkson

Kelly's recent music has been a window into her emotional world, post-divorce. Her 10th studio album, Chemistry, released in June, sees her candidly navigating the intricacies of love, heartbreak, and self-discovery. A standout track, Rock Hudson, sees her referencing Piece By Piece", reaffirming her newfound strength: 'By the way, piece by piece, I found out my hero's me.'

It's been a tumultuous journey for Kelly and Brandon. They shared almost a decade of their lives together, marked by eight years of marriage and the birth of their two children. Their path to divorce began three years ago and concluded last year with a finalized agreement.