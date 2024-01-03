Maeva D'Ascanio swaps 'traditional' wedding dress for sumptuous thigh-split corset gown – exclusive photo

Despite Maeva D'Ascanio gushing that her first bridal gown had "everything in one dress", the Made in Chelsea star chose to swap it for another equally stunning gown as she married James Taylor for the second time in December.

The doting mother-of-one exchanged vows with James Taylor at Hedsor House in a gorgeous gown by Liz Martinez from P.S. Bridal Rental with a low V-neck, sheer sleeves covered with hand-embroidered florals, and an elegant A-line skirt. With her hair twisted into an intricate low bun with face-framing strands left loose, Maeva finished off her bridal look with a veil from Eden b. Studio and Jimmy Choo shoes.

© Roberta Facchini The couple hosted their second wedding at Hedsor House in December

"It was a little bit see-through, but also traditional, so I managed to get everything in one dress," she exclusively told HELLO! following her grand entrance on the mezzanine, before joking: "I do like to show off a bit sometimes."

Her husband was clearly spellbound, as he sweetly added: “It was the first time I’d seen the dress and I made sure I was completely present to soak it in.

© Roberta Facchini They were joined by their one-year-old son Beau

“All the times we’d had together, all the memories, flashed before my eyes and I thought: ‘That’s my woman and she will be forever.'"

After being pictured entering the Centre Hall in the dress, Maeva slipped into a more daring second gown from Alon Livné, also from P.S. Bridal Rental. Featuring a strapless neckline, a corset bodice with a waist-cinching belt and a luxurious ivory silk material, Maeva ensured all eyes were on her as she celebrated with fellow MIC stars including Reza Amiri-Garroussi, Ruby Adler and Sam Prince.

© Roberta Facchini Maeva looked stunning in a corset wedding dress by Alon Livné for the evening reception

The thigh-high split allowed the beautiful bride to show off her platform Jimmy Choo heels complete with pearl detailing, while Maeva quite literally let her hair down for the celebrations, styling her shoulder-length locks into effortless curls.

She was pictured dancing and cutting her four-tier cake by GC Couture with her husband, whom she legally wed in an intimate ceremony in November 2023. The occasion also saw Maeva don not one but two gorgeous bridal outfits.

Gathering just 20 guests at Chelsea Old Town Hall – chosen for its symbolic location where their love story began – Maeva chose an unconventional co-ord consisting of a strapless rose gold top by Jesus Peiro and a high-waisted, A-line skirt by Stephanie Allin.

Bracing against the cool weather, Maeva slipped a fluffy shawl over her shoulders and topped her curled brunette hair with a birdcage headband veil in rose gold by P.S. Bridal.

Meanwhile, James looked smart in a grey suit from Diverso alongside a white shirt and a blue tie. They then travelled to Claridge's where the reality TV star changed into another ensemble by Jesus Peiro, featuring a square neckline, an empire waist, dramatic bubble sleeves and an embellished cape.

WATCH: Maeva D'Ascanio's shock after James Taylor proposes in Rome

Maeva and James met on Made in Chelsea in 2019 and James proposed at the Trevi Fountain in Rome in April 2022, shortly after they found out they were expecting their one-year-old son Beau. He presented Maeva with a sparkly 2.5-carat pear-shaped diamond engagement ring.

"I did my wish which was, 'I really hope James is going to propose to me soon,'" she recalled to HELLO! after throwing a coin in the fountain. "And then I opened my eyes and he was there on one knee. I was thinking 'Wow, this is it! Is this real?' It was everything I had ever wanted."

