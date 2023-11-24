Inside Maeva D'Ascanio and James Taylor's sentimental London wedding with baby Beau – full album

Four years after meeting on Made in Chelsea, Maeva D’Ascanio and James Taylor could think of no better place to continue their love story than the UK capital.

"We did say to each other that in a way it was actually a good thing to pick that registry office as we did meet in Chelsea," she told HELLO!, who exclusively covered their wedding.

The couple got engaged by the Trevi Fountain in Rome in April 2022 and one year after welcoming their 11-month-old son Beau, they gathered just 20 guests at Chelsea Old Town Hall for an intimate ceremony, including Maeva's parents who flew over from her native France. "To have them there was so special," she said.

They plan to host a second wedding in December, which is set to be a bigger affair with more of their friends and family. In the meantime, join us as we look through the couple's wedding album, from Maeva's two incredible bridal outfits to baby Beau's cute appearance.

The venue © Trevor Leighton The happy couple posed for photos outside their London wedding venue, which had been decorated with a red floral arch over the doorway.

The groom's suit © Roberta Facchini Bracing against the cool weather, Maeva slipped a fluffy shawl over her shoulders, obscuring her gorgeous gold co-ord underneath. Meanwhile, James looked smart in a grey suit from Diverso alongside a white shirt and a blue tie.

The wedding dress © Roberta Facchini The beautiful bride removed the jacket to reveal her strapless rose gold top by Jesus Peiro, which she wore alongside a high-waisted, A-line skirt by Stephanie Allin.

The bridal hair © Roberta Facchini Her brunette hair had been styled in curls that fell to her waist with the front section secured back and topped with a birdcage headband veil in rose gold by P.S. Bridal. A simple pearl necklace and a delicate beauty blend that highlighted her natural beauty finished off her first outfit of the day.

Baby Beau © Roberta Facchini In a departure from tradition, the couple walked down the aisle together with their son Beau in their arms, before he took turns on his parents' lap during the ceremony, which Maeva described as "intense and beautiful."

Baby Beau © Roberta Facchini She joked of her son: "He was noisy and very funny. He is our little prince and it was more than important for us to have him with us. He was basically marrying his parents!"

Beau's outfit © Roberta Facchini Coordinating with his famous father, the little boy looked adorable in a blue sailor outfit from Little Bevan.

The reception © Roberta Facchini Maeva and James then joined their guests for a festive wedding breakfast at Claridge's, a five-star London hotel that the bride had long dreamed of hosting her wedding.

Wedding breakfast © Roberta Facchini "As a French woman, I always wanted to organise a dinner at Claridge's. To me, it is the epitome of British elegance. Especially during the Christmas period, there is something very special about the hotel – it’s warm and cosy and just beautiful for a lovely dinner with your close ones after saying yes at the registry office," said Maeva.

The second wedding dress © Roberta Facchini She had changed into her second wedding dress from Jesus Peiro, featuring a square neckline, an empire waist, dramatic bubble sleeves and an embellished cape. James had also switched up his look, swapping his white trousers for a brown three-piece suit and a burgundy tie.

The evening hair © Roberta Facchini Maeva twisted her hair into an elegant updo for the evening, finishing off the look with a cream bouquet of flowers from McQueen’s Flowers.



The decorations © Roberta Facchini The bride looked in awe as she caught sight of the table decorations for the first time.

The table settings © Roberta Facchini Photography/HELLO! White floral displays were interspersed with ivory candles thanks to event planner Audrey Ametis Weddings.



The favours © Roberta Facchini Photography/HELLO! Their guests left with favours from Jo Malone, as well as mini bottles of Ruinart champagne.

The wedding cake © Roberta Facchini Maeva and James finished their meal by cutting their cake, which was decorated with blue striped icing and topped with a white flower, courtesy of GC Couture. Guests could get their sugar fix with a choice of wedding cake, cupcakes or biscuits from Little Fancies.

The second wedding © Roberta Facchini "The legal part was beautiful and feels very real," James explained to HELLO!. “But we wanted to keep it small and to make the difference between that one and the big date next month when we are inviting some of our Made in Chelsea friends." We can't wait to see what the stylish couple and their cute son wear to their second wedding!

Photography: Roberta Facchini

Event Planner: Audrey Ametis Weddings

