Exclusive: Maeva D'Ascanio is a stunning bride for second winter wonderland wedding with James Taylor

There were all the magical ingredients of a festive winter wedding when Maeva D’Ascanio married James Taylor at the magnificent Hedsor House in Buckinghamshire. The Georgian venue was festooned with Christmas trees and candles, flowers and fairy lights as the French bride tied the knot with her English groom – for the second time.

Maeva and James, who have one-year-old son Beau, married in a legal ceremony at Chelsea Old Town Hall in November, in front of a close group of family and friends. But their wedding at Hedsor was an altogether more dazzling affair, with 76 guests and a few flourishes of drama.

© Roberta Facchini Maeva D'Ascanio married James Taylor at the magnificent Hedsor House in Buckinghamshire

"Everything was perfect, more than perfect," says Maeva, in HELLO!'s exclusive interview. James adds: "I know we did the legal bit the month before, but this was our moment. It had gravitas, which is exactly what we wanted."

Among the guests there to help them celebrate were their Made in Chelsea co-stars Ruby Adler, Reza Amiri-Garroussi, Hugo MacKenzie-Wood, Joel Mignott, Robbie Mullet, Tristan Phipps, Digby Edgley and Sam Prince.

Maeva chose her wedding dress by Liz Martinez from P.S. Bridal Rental –a stress-free experience that she describes as "lovely" – opting for a floor-length silk and lace gown, with hand-embroidered florals and a fitted bodice. "It was a little bit see-through, but also traditional, so I managed to get everything in one dress." She accessorised with a veil from Eden b. Studio and Jimmy Choo shoes.

© Roberta Facchini Maeva chose her wedding dress by Liz Martinez from P.S. Bridal Rental

At 3.30pm, guests assembled in the Centre Hall, an impressive space with a mezzanine balcony and domed ceiling, beautifully decorated by Wild about Flowers with fragrant white, ivory and champagne roses, delphiniums and foliage along the aisle, together with five sparkling Christmas trees.

"We wanted a Christmas vibe and to have it warm and cosy at the same time," says Maeva. Looking dapper in a Diverso navy blue tuxedo and bow tie, James made his entrance to Elton John’s Your Song, carrying their son Beau in his own wedding outfit.

Then, as Sheena Easton's 'For Your Eyes Only' played, Maeva appeared on the balcony above, remembers James.

© Roberta Facchini 'We wanted a Christmas vibe and to have it warm and cosy at the same time,' says Maeva

"All the times we'd had together, all the memories, flashed before my eyes and I thought: 'That's my woman and she will be forever.'"

Event Planner: Audrey Artemis Weddings

Photographer: Roberta Facchini

