Exclusive: Maeva D'Ascanio looks ethereal in caped second wedding dress for reception with James Taylor

Following Maeva D'Ascanio and James Taylor's intimate ceremony, which took place last week at Chelsea Old Town Hall in front of an intimate gathering of 20 of their closest friends and family, the bridal party moved to nearby Claridge's hotel, where the newlyweds were throwing a wedding breakfast.

© HELLO! Maeva D'Ascanio's second wedding dress was by Jesus Piero

For that part of the day, Maeva slipped into a beautiful second wedding dress – a square-neck bridal gown by Jesus Piero which she paired with a dramatic-sleeved cape with a silver patterned train by the same designer.

Wedding reception at Claridge's

© Roberta Facchini Maeva's gown featured a sheer cape

The world-renowned central London hotel, which had fittingly been decorated for Christmas with sparkling gold lights that perfectly matched the couple’s wedding attire, was one that Maeva in particular had long had her eyes on, she exclusively told HELLO!.

"As a French woman, I always wanted to organise a dinner at Claridge's. To me, it is the epitome of British elegance. Especially during the Christmas period, there is something very special about the hotel – it’s warm and cosy and just beautiful for a lovely dinner with your close ones after saying yes at the registry office," said Maeva, who had worn a spectacular rose gold top by Jesus Piero and a full-length A-line skirt by Stephanie Allin earlier in the day.

© Roberta Facchini The couple are planning a second wedding celebration in December

Inside the venue, a long table had been festooned with large white blooms in glass vases, interspersed with matching white candles and all organised by event planner Audrey Ametis Weddings.

Personal wedding details

© Roberta Facchini Maeva and James had their wedding reception at Claridge's hotel

After dining together with their guests, the couple cut their cake the couple cut their cake, a simple pale blue striped tier topped with a white flower, baked to perfection by GC Couture, with everyone also feasting on cupcakes from the same bakery and biscuits from Little Fancies.

© Roberta Facchini Maeva and James had a blue striped wedding cake by GC Couture

As the new Mr and Mrs Taylor departed the venue to spend their first night as a married couple in a suite at The Ritz, their guests left with favours from Jo Malone, as well as mini bottles of Ruinart champagne.

© Roberta Facchini The Made in Chelsea stars gave wedding guests favours from Jo Malone

Despite officially being declared man and wife just last week, both say it’s going to take a while to sink in that they are now one unit. "When we were pronounced man and wife it was very emotional but I don’t think we are realizing yet that we are Mr and Mrs Taylor. Maybe it’s because we won’t realise it until after the big wedding day," James said.

Rome engagement

© Roberta Facchini Maeva's son Beau had a starring role in their big day

The couple’s big day caps a busy 18 months for Maeva and James, who exclusively revealed their happy baby and engagement news in HELLO! magazine last June.

James, who works for his family’s engineering manufacturing company, surprised Maeva with her long-awaited proposal after getting down on one knee by Rome’s Trevi Fountain – just as she was making a wish that he would do so.

"I did my wish, which was: 'I really hope James is going to propose to me soon,'" she says. "And then I opened my eyes and he was there on one knee. I was thinking: ‘Wow, this is it! Is this real?' It was everything I had ever wanted." See the romantic proposal below...

WATCH: Made in Chelsea's James Taylor's romantic proposal to Maeva D'Ascanio in Rome

The couple had only discovered they were expecting their son Beau just a few weeks before they got engaged. "All my dreams are coming true at the same time," Maeva told us last year. "I still don’t believe it. It’s all amazing. I just want to enjoy it all as much as I can."

And they are looking forward to saying ‘I do’ all over again when they hold their next celebration in a few weeks’ time. "We cannot wait for the big wedding in December - not long now!"

Photography: Roberta Facchini

LOOK: 8 Made in Chelsea stars' engagements and weddings that are straight out of a fairytale

RELATED: How Princess Beatrice inspired Sophie Habboo's mini wedding dress look

To see more details of Maeva and James’s wedding, pick up this week's issue of HELLO!. Subscribe to HELLO! to get the magazine delivered free to your door every week or purchase the digital edition online via our Apple or Google apps.