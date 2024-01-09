Natalie Portman talks current living situation amid Benjamin Millepied split rumors

Natalie Portman's latest interview with WSJ. Magazine has sparked speculation about the current state of her marriage to choreographer Benjamin Millepied.

In the interview, Natalie, 42, mentioned living in Paris with her two children, Aleph, 12, and Amalia, 6, but notably omitted any reference to Benjamin.

This omission has fueled rumors about the status of their 11-year marriage, especially in light of past cheating allegations against Benjamin.

The couple has been subject to scrutiny since an explosive report by the French outlet Voici last year, which alleged that Benjamin, 46, had an affair with 25-year-old climate activist Camille Étienne.

Although the affair was reported to be short-lived and over, it was said at the time that Benjamin was striving to reconcile with Natalie and preserve their family.

Natalie's recent solo appearance at the Golden Globes, where she was notably seen without her wedding ring, added to the growing speculation.

She walked the red carpet in a floral Dior gown, appearing somber. This was not the first instance Natalie was seen without her wedding ring since the cheating allegations surfaced.

The last time she was publicly seen wearing it was in early June last year, just days after the news of the alleged infidelity broke.

Despite these rumors, the couple has made a few public appearances together. In August, they attended the FIFA Women's World Cup final in Sydney, Australia, with their son.

They were also seen in Paris in September with their two children, though they appeared tense as they left their apartment for a school run.

Natalie and Benjamin's relationship began in 2009 on the set of "Black Swan," where Benjamin worked as the choreographer.

They married in 2012, and their union has been closely followed by fans and media alike. The recent developments and Natalie's subtle hints in the WSJ. Magazine interview have led to increased public interest and speculation about the private aspects of their relationship, particularly given their typically low-profile approach to their personal life.

The couple's journey, from their professional collaboration to their personal life, has been under the spotlight, reflecting the challenges faced by public figures in maintaining privacy amid personal turmoil.

