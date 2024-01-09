Lisa Bonet and Jason Momoa's staggering net worths revealed amid divorce

Lisa Bonet and Jason Momoa have finally taken steps to make their split official after the actress filed divorce papers on January 8 – two years after they announced their separation.

The former couple secretly wed in 2017 after meeting at a jazz club in 2005 and shocked their fans with news of their breakup. However, Lisa and Jason had been apart for much longer, as 'The Cosby Show' actress listed their date of separation as October 7, 2020, according to court documents obtained by People.

Both Lisa and Jason have become huge stars, and each amassed a staggering fortune during their relationship, but their reported net worths are worlds apart from each other.

© Getty Images Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet announced their split in January 2022

Lisa Bonet net worth

Lisa is worth $10 million, according to CelebrityNetWorth, and has earned her fortune primarily from acting. She began her career in the entertainment industry when she was just a child, appearing in various TV shows including her first major role in 'St. Elsewhere' in 1983.

© NBC Lisa Bonet (L) starred on 'The Cosby Show' for seven seasons

However, it was when she landed a job on 'The Cosby Show' the following year that Lisa's career took off. She played Bill Cosby's on-screen daughter, Denise Huxtable Kendall, for seven seasons before starring in the spin-off series 'A Different World'.

Other acting credits include 'Angel Heart', 'Enemy of the State', 'High Fidelity', 'Biker Boyz', and the TV shows 'Life on Mars' and 'The Red Road', which starred her future husband, Jason.

Jason Momoa net worth

© Getty Images Jason Momoa is worth a whopping $40m

Jason is worth considerably more than his soon-to-be ex-wife, with CelebrityNetWorth estimating his fortune to be a whopping $40 million. He began his career as a model before landing his first acting role on 'Baywatch Hawaii' followed by 'Stargate Atlantis', but it was his portrayal of Khal Drogo in 'Game of Thrones' that put him on the map.

Unbelievably though, Jason confessed that he was left "completely in debt" when he left the show. "I mean, we were starving after Game of Thrones," he told InStyle in 2022. "I couldn't get work. It's very challenging when you have babies and you're completely in debt."

© Dave J Hogan Jason earned millions for his role as 'Aquaman'

His fortune changed once he was cast as Arthur Curry/Aquaman in 'Justice League', eventually going on to front 2018's 'Aquaman', which grossed more than $1.1 billion worldwide and saw Jason's net worth skyrocket after he was reportedly paid $7 million for 'Aquaman' and $15 million for the 2023 sequel.

Jason has also starred in 'Dune', 'Slumberland', and in 2023 he joined the 'Fast & Furious' franchise with a role in 'Fast X' which he will reprise in 'Fast X: Part 2', which is currently in pre-production.

Will they pay spousal support?

© Getty Images Jason and Lisa share two children

In the divorce filing, Lisa reportedly asked that no spousal support be awarded to either party. She is, however, seeking joint custody of their two children – daughter Lola, 16, and son Nakoa-Wolf, 15.

Why did Lisa and Jason split?

© Getty Images Lisa and Jason married in 2017

When Lisa and Jason announced their split in 2022, they shared a joint statement on social media, which read: "We have all felt the squeeze and changes of these transformational times… A revolution is unfolding and our family is of no exception… feeling and growing from the seismic shifts occurring.

"We share our Family news that we are parting ways in marriage," they added. "The love between us carries on, evolving in ways it wishes to be known and lived. We free each other to be who we are learning to become."

© Getty Images Lisa and Jason have remained friends after their breakup

They concluded. "Our devotion unwavering to this sacred life our children. Teaching our children what’s possible. Living the Prayer. May Love Prevail."

When Lisa filed for a dissolution of marriage on January 8, 2023, she cited the reason as "irreconcilable differences".

