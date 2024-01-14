Crown Princess Mary of Denmark is every inch a Queen in angelic white outfit stitched by her wedding dressmaker

Crown Princess Mary of Denmark today made history as she became the first Australian-born Queen of Denmark in light of Queen Margarethe-II's abdication.

Stepping out beside her husband Crown Prince Frederik of Denmark as he made his first appearance as King on the balcony of Christiansborg Castle after ascending the Danish throne, Crown Princess Mary made a resplendent appearance in white as she stepped out to a sea of cheering crowds.

According to Copenhagen magazine Billed Bladet, Crown Princess Mary chose to wear a gown designed by Soeren Le Schmidt and sewn by Birgit Hallstein.

© Bo Amrstrup / Ritzau Scanpix Queen Mary of Denmark wore a beautiful ivory gown

The sublime, full-length dress featured a sweeping neckline and regal draped fabric that bore a striking similarity to her Uffe Frank wedding gown, which was also stitched by Hallstein.

The radiant new Queen of Denmark swept her brunette hair into a ballerina-esque bun, revealing the glittering Danish Ruby Parure Earrings.

Why Crown Princess Mary of Denmark wore white

Crown Princess Mary's choice to wear white for the coronation is not an unusual one, echoing Queen Camilla and the Princess of Wales's symbolic white outfits at the Coronation of King Charles last year.

© Getty Queen Camilla's coronation gown was made from Peau de Soie, a silk fabric with a dull lustre finish

Queen Letizia and Queen Mathilde also opted to wear white for their succession day, in keeping with the traditional belief that white carries connotations of purity and divinity.

© Pool Queen Letizia of Spain also wore white to her husband, King Felipe VI of Spain's coronation

Delving into the history of royal coronations, celebrity stylist and royal fashion expert Miranda Holder previously told HELLO!: "The Queen and her maids of honour would wear white 'court dresses' to symbolise the purity and divinity of the Monarch - who was, after all, believed to be appointed by God - this is classic colour psychology."

The colour white symbolises purity and simplicity. This is significant for Crown Princess Mary who wore the angelic hue, as it symbolises the dawn of new beginnings – no doubt a nod to the start of her new reign.

© Getty King Frederik and Queen Mary share a kiss after the proclamation

From now on, Crown Prince Frederik and his wife, Crown Princess Mary, will be known as Their Majesties, The King and Queen of Denmark.